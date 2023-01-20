Bhatti asks Ponguleti, Left to join hands with Congress

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday asked senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Left parties to join forces with the Congress, which, he said, was the only secular party with support across the country and capable of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing media from the party office here, he said the ‘direction-less’ BRS’ meeting in Khammam failed to put forward an agenda against the Union government’s policies despite inviting three sitting chief ministers to the heavily-marketed event.

The CLP leader said there was no mention of issues faced by people in general or even the residents of Khammam district in the speeches. “There was no mention of issues such as podu lands, land for the poor, 2BHK houses, fight with the Centre for establishing Bayyaram Steel Factory as assured in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, or on preventing the Centre from privatising the Singareni coal blocks. Every district has a university except Khammam. Despite representing the local issues to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the inauguration of the new district collectorate in Khammam, he chose to ignore our requests,” he said.

Announcing that Congress would be holding ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’ across the country from January 26 for two months by going door-to-door and to create awareness about Congress’ ideology and contribution to the development of the country, he appealed to the people to participate in the mission to end the BJP’s rule.

