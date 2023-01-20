Home Cities Hyderabad

Bhatti asks Ponguleti, Left to join hands with Congress

CLP leader says only the grand old party is capable of defeating BJP

Published: 20th January 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday asked senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Left parties to join forces with the Congress, which, he said, was the only secular party with support across the country and capable of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing media from the party office here, he said the ‘direction-less’ BRS’ meeting in Khammam failed to put forward an agenda against the Union government’s policies despite inviting three sitting chief ministers to the heavily-marketed event.

The CLP leader said there was no mention of issues faced by people in general or even the residents of Khammam district in the speeches. “There was no mention of issues such as podu lands, land for the poor, 2BHK houses, fight with the Centre for establishing Bayyaram Steel Factory as assured in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, or on preventing the Centre from privatising the Singareni coal blocks. Every district has a university except Khammam. Despite representing the local issues to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the inauguration of the new district collectorate in Khammam, he chose to ignore our requests,” he said.

Announcing that Congress would be holding ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan’ across the country from January 26 for two months by going door-to-door and to create awareness about Congress’ ideology and contribution to the development of the country, he appealed to the people to participate in the mission to end the BJP’s rule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp