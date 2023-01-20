Just 22 per cent candidates clear Osmania University PhD entrance test

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Only 22.66 per cent (1,508 people) cleared the PhD entrance exam conducted by the Osmania University (OU) here after a gap of nine years. OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder on Thursday announced the result of the exam, which was held from December 1 to 3, 2022.

The exam was conducted in the online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 47 subjects.

In total, 9,776 candidates had registered for the exam, among which only 6,656 took the test.

The highest number of qualified candidates, (92 per cent) belong to nutrition stream in science, followed by 66.67 per cent in biomedical engineering, 62 per cent in biotechnology and 60 per cent in food technology.

More men had registered and appeared for the exam when compared to women. In all, 3,497 men and 3,159 women had appeared for the exam, of which 784 (22.42 per cent) and 724 (22.92 per cent) received qualifying marks, respectively.

Qualified candidates can download their rank cards from the official website of the university.

V-C Ravinder stated that the rank cards will not be sent to each individual by post.

HYDERABAD: Only 22.66 per cent (1,508 people) cleared the PhD entrance exam conducted by the Osmania University (OU) here after a gap of nine years. OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder on Thursday announced the result of the exam, which was held from December 1 to 3, 2022. The exam was conducted in the online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 47 subjects. In total, 9,776 candidates had registered for the exam, among which only 6,656 took the test. The highest number of qualified candidates, (92 per cent) belong to nutrition stream in science, followed by 66.67 per cent in biomedical engineering, 62 per cent in biotechnology and 60 per cent in food technology. More men had registered and appeared for the exam when compared to women. In all, 3,497 men and 3,159 women had appeared for the exam, of which 784 (22.42 per cent) and 724 (22.92 per cent) received qualifying marks, respectively. Qualified candidates can download their rank cards from the official website of the university. V-C Ravinder stated that the rank cards will not be sent to each individual by post.