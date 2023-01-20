Home Cities Hyderabad

No headway in missing locomotive pilot case in Hyderabad

It is suspected that she left after her would-be husband had posed questions regarding her job and expressed insecurity over the fact that she would have to work night shifts.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the case of the missing train locomotive pilot, Sanathnagar police are yet to find any clues to give the much-needed breakthrough despite the fact that 50 days have passed since it took place. While her wedding was fixed for December 14, 2022, she went missing on November 30 allegedly after a tussle with her would-be husband over her job.

The cops were only able to trace the victim, Vasavi Prabha, from her house to Bharat Nagar using the CCTV footage. She also left her mobile phone and wallet at home before leaving.

According to a complaint lodged by her father, Sanathnagar police registered a case on November 30, 2022. She was in touch with her would-be husband and they would speak on a regular basis, the complaint added.

It is suspected that she left after her would-be husband had posed questions regarding her job and expressed insecurity over the fact that she would have to work night shifts. However, he said that he had only suggested her to look for another job if she was facing issues with her current one.

Left debit card, phone  
It has been particularly difficult for cops to track Vasavi since she left her mobile phone and debit cards at home before going missing. Using CCTV footage, the police were only able to track her from her home till Bharat Nagar

