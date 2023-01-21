Home Cities Hyderabad

Cousin stabs rowdy-sheeter to death over property feud in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, one of Basheeruddin’s neighbours told him that his brother had been stabbed with a knife in his abdomen, resulting in bleeding injuries.

Published: 21st January 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rowdy sheeter was stabbed to death in BS Makta in the early hours of Friday. It is suspected that a dispute over property led to the perpetration of the crime.According to the police, the accused, Shaik Mahammad, and the victim Mohammad Azharuddin, 26, are related to each other. The incident took place close to Azharuddin’s brother Basheeruddin’s residence.

Basheeruddin, in his complaint, said that he had sent Azharuddin to Karkhana to collect some money for their business but he did not return even after about 10 pm. When Azharuddin’s mother called him there was no response. When she called him again she heard some disturbances which made her panic.

Meanwhile, one of Basheeruddin’s neighbours told him that his brother had been stabbed with a knife in his abdomen, resulting in bleeding injuries. He said he and his parents moved him to Osmania Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered in Panjagutta police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Makta Osmania Hospital Shaik Mahammad
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp