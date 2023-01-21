Cousin stabs rowdy-sheeter to death over property feud in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A rowdy sheeter was stabbed to death in BS Makta in the early hours of Friday. It is suspected that a dispute over property led to the perpetration of the crime.According to the police, the accused, Shaik Mahammad, and the victim Mohammad Azharuddin, 26, are related to each other. The incident took place close to Azharuddin’s brother Basheeruddin’s residence.

Basheeruddin, in his complaint, said that he had sent Azharuddin to Karkhana to collect some money for their business but he did not return even after about 10 pm. When Azharuddin’s mother called him there was no response. When she called him again she heard some disturbances which made her panic.

Meanwhile, one of Basheeruddin’s neighbours told him that his brother had been stabbed with a knife in his abdomen, resulting in bleeding injuries. He said he and his parents moved him to Osmania Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered in Panjagutta police station.

HYDERABAD: A rowdy sheeter was stabbed to death in BS Makta in the early hours of Friday. It is suspected that a dispute over property led to the perpetration of the crime.According to the police, the accused, Shaik Mahammad, and the victim Mohammad Azharuddin, 26, are related to each other. The incident took place close to Azharuddin’s brother Basheeruddin’s residence. Basheeruddin, in his complaint, said that he had sent Azharuddin to Karkhana to collect some money for their business but he did not return even after about 10 pm. When Azharuddin’s mother called him there was no response. When she called him again she heard some disturbances which made her panic. Meanwhile, one of Basheeruddin’s neighbours told him that his brother had been stabbed with a knife in his abdomen, resulting in bleeding injuries. He said he and his parents moved him to Osmania Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered in Panjagutta police station.