Far eastern plate, the auro of Hyderabad's Taro

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The aura of Taro is a quintessential mingle of a restaurant and a café. As CE took a seat and skimmed through the menu, we were greeted with a splendid display of exotic dishes that tantalised our senses. The starters like cheese and spinach crispo crackle and hiss as they are brought to your table. The melting ‘crispos’ and the burst of spices leave one wanting more. The deep-fried flour-coated cheese contributes enormously to the crispy exterior that sizzles in your mouth with a mellow, sticky and flavourful interior. The spicy savour that coats our tongue after the crack is irresistible.

The serving that followed was the black rice avocado sushi roll which is a must-try. We'll tell you why — this sushi roll is filled with a bouquet of flavours, including creamy avocado and nutty black rice, all wrapped in a thin layer of seaweed. One might call the experience cathartic as all these flavours subtly weave themselves around your tongue like a gentle wave hits the shore.

The serenity of the ocean was substituted with the sweet torments of the Chongqing Chicken or the Firecracker chicken on our taste buds. The dish features boneless fried chicken that is stir-fried with onions, red chilli, and spring onions, giving it a perfect balance of heat and sweetness.

To our surprise, the chef presented us with hard-to-pronounce but delectable 'Miso Kami Nabe Prawns Soup' served in a Kamisuki Nabe paper bowl. "This soup is made with a blend of prawns, Miso paste, and a variety of vegetables, including basal and spring onions, all of which enhance the flavour of the soup," said Chef Nitin Bharadwaj.

When it comes to the main course, Taro offers an array of Chinese and Korean food that is worth every bite. Unlike the regular standard menu, this place serves food from both Chinese and Korean varieties. The menu includes dishes like Kung Pao, Hu Hsiang Chicken, Lung Fung, and Tom Yum, all of which are sure to satisfy your cravings for far Eastern food. Including the authentic Dragon-fire smoked Chinese fried rice, noodles, and chicken sticks.

At the end of a fulfilling meal, Taro again surprises you with a range of its desserts, together with a lovely chocolate mousse and ice-cream. The complimentary Strawberry Crush is also worth trying. Taro’s cocktail and mocktail menu enhance your dining experience, offering a range of refreshing and unique beverages to complement your meal.

This place is also celebrating Chinese New Year from January 22, this year is the year of the Rabbit and the celebrations will continue till February 9. They will be several varieties of dim sum with seasonal cocktails.

