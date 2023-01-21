Rekindling love: 'Romance Reboot', the app that changes game

Shruthi Sachi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a society where dating or finding a partner in later life is not the cultural norm, 'Romance Reboot' is changing the game. It brings people together who want to give their love lives another chance. Founded and led by Abhineeta Raghunath, this exclusive community of curated individuals is dedicated to helping Hyderabadis rediscover the spark of love in a society that often expects older individuals to focus on spirituality and family, leaving little room for companionship.

Abhineeta Raghunath, the founder and CEO of 'Romance Reboot,' says, "In traditional Indian society, there is no cultural pathway for what comes next after a divorce or the loss of a spouse. I wanted to create that space for people who needed it." The community aims to fight against societal biases and instil confidence in those who wish to move on.

'Romance Reboot' was founded on February 14, 2021, and now conducts meetings through activity-centric events both online and offline. "Our events include workshops, social gatherings, and outings that are designed to bring people together in a relaxed and comfortable environment. The activities are carefully curated to appeal to a wide range of interests so that everyone can find something they enjoy," said she, who is to host a zoom meeting on January 27th. "It's an online comedy writing workshop that will be facilitated by Poornima Toprani's standup comedy," she added.

The community also helps single parents integrate a new partner into their child's life. The idea for 'Romance Reboot' came about when Abhineeta noticed that many of her friends and family members who were single again, were struggling to find love and companionship.

"They had given up hope and resigned themselves to a life of loneliness. I knew that it was not too late for them to find love, and I wanted to create a platform where they could meet like-minded individuals who were also looking for a second chance at love," Abhineeta said.

"It's a place where people can come together, share their stories, and find support and encouragement. It's a place where people can find love, companionship and happiness," Abhineeta added. "I believe that it's never too late to find love. We all deserve to be happy, and I'm determined to create a space where people can come together and rediscover the spark of love. I invite everyone single again and looking for a second chance at love to join our community, and let's see where it takes us."

