Azmet Jah declared ninth head of Asaf Jahi Dynasty

HYDERABAD: Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah, the eldest son of the titular VIII Nizam Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, was anointed as the IX head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty for all symbolic, ceremonial, titular and ancillary purposes.

Mukarram Jah, passed away in Istanbul, Turkey on January 14. His last rites were conducted with state honours here on January 18. Azmet Jah was anointed at a ceremony organised as per the customs and tradition of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty at the Chowmahalla Palace on Friday evening.

The ceremony was attended by close family members, friends, relatives, trustees, well-wishers and staff members. The press release from the Office of Walashan Azmet Jah Bahadur, Chowmahalla Palace, said: “ In terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur HEH the VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime anointing his eldest son Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IX head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty.”

