EFLU student falls to death from fourth floor in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old student of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) allegedly fell to death accidentally from the fourth floor of one of the hostel buildings at around 12:30 am on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali, who was pursuing MA in English. A native of Bahamnoli (35) village in Haryana, she was residing in the MBC hostel. According to police, Anjali was sitting on the window located at the staircase on the fourth floor of the building. She lost her balance while sitting on the rickety window and fell to the ground, OU City Police Station Inspector L Ramesh Naik said.

Anjali’s parents who reached the city after receiving information about the tragedy were of the view that it was a case of an accident, not a suicide. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old student of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) allegedly fell to death accidentally from the fourth floor of one of the hostel buildings at around 12:30 am on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Anjali, who was pursuing MA in English. A native of Bahamnoli (35) village in Haryana, she was residing in the MBC hostel. According to police, Anjali was sitting on the window located at the staircase on the fourth floor of the building. She lost her balance while sitting on the rickety window and fell to the ground, OU City Police Station Inspector L Ramesh Naik said. Anjali’s parents who reached the city after receiving information about the tragedy were of the view that it was a case of an accident, not a suicide. Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.