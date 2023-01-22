HRDA seeks prompt action against unregistered medical practitioners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Healthcare Reform Doctors Association (HRDA) has requested the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) to take legal action against unregistered medical practitioners and quacks who use and prescribe Schedule drugs.

The HRDA also submitted a sixth set of 39 prescriptions issued by quacks and requested information on actions taken on previous sets. The HRDA has warned that if the council does not provide information and take action within a week, the association will hold a Praja Arogya Parirakshana Sabha at the Dharna Chowk in Indira Park in the second or third week of February.

The HRDA’s demands also include constituting district-wise Anti-Quackery committees as promised by Health Minister T Harish Rao, issuing a notification for TSMC elections as per a TS High Court order, increasing pay for MBBS mid-level healthcare providers, strengthening primary healthcare by allocating more budget for increasing PHCs, CHCs, and Area Hospitals, issuing a notification for specialist doctors under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals.

