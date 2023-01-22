Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana IT Minister KTR’s Davos trip yields Rs 21,000 crore investments

Minister says major victory was WEF’s decision to establish its first Indian centre in Hyderabad

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana delegation led by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has successfully concluded its trip to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, attracting investments worth Rs 21,000 crore across the sectors.  

The major victory for the State team was the WEF coming forward to establish its first Indian centre in Hyderabad. This thematic centre will focus on life sciences and healthcare.

The Telangana pavilion played a key role in showcasing State’s geography, the investments it has attracted in the last eight years and the initiatives of IT and Industries departments such as T-Hub and T-Works. The videos of various government programmes, policies and multi-purpose projects like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, were played at the pavilion.

Sharing the experience of his visit to Davos, his fifth as minister, Rama Rao has observed that the WEF is the right platform to introduce Telangana as a progressive State with exceptional industrial policies and infrastructure.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, Rama Rao said that bringing huge investments to the State and thereby creating employment was the main driving force behind his visit.

“I believe that all the new investments and meetings regarding the prospective investments will yield favourable outcomes,” he said. He thanked the officials from the IT and Industries and other departments who were involved in making the trip a success.

profitable trip
Rs 16,000 cr
Microsoft will invest in establishing 3 more data centres in Hyd
Rs 2,000 cr
Bharti Airtel will invest to set up a large Hyperscale Data Centre in  Hyderabad
Rs 1,000 cr
Eurofins, a global leader in the pharma sector, announced a state-of-the-art laboratory campus in Genome Valley
Other global companies like PepsiCo, P&G, Allox, Appollo Tyres Ltd, WebPT and Inspire Brands to invest Rs 2,000 cr

