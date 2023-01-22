With no doctor, security guards stitch injured head of youth in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Security guards at the Patancheru Area Hospital sutured the head injury sustained by a youth! As there were no doctor or qualified nurses in the hospital, the two security guards did the job. The video of the incident went viral. BJP Yuva Morcha district president Gadila Srikanth Goud has demanded the resignation of Health Minister T Harish Rao and Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy.

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Srikanth showed the video of the two security guards treating the injured patient with professional expertise, though they are not qualified for the job. The person who was recording the video can be heard questioning one of the two security guards, as to why they were performing the delicate medical procedure.

The security guard, who tried his best not to deviate from the procedure, tried to explain to that gentleman that there was not enough staff in the hospital. Apparently, the minor surgical procedure was successful. However, Srikanth Goud claimed that he had many videos where such procedures were held in the area hospital by inexperienced individuals.

Questioning the claims of the State government about providing quality healthcare to the rural populace, Srikanth Goud demanded that the State government first complete filling the vacant posts in the health department before making tall claims.

