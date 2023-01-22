Home Cities Hyderabad

With no doctor, security guards stitch injured head of youth in Telangana

The security guard, who tried his best not to deviate from the procedure, tried to explain to that gentleman that there was not enough staff in the hospital.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Security guards at the Patancheru Area Hospital sutured the head injury sustained by a youth! As there were no doctor or qualified nurses in the hospital, the two security guards did the job. The video of the incident went viral. BJP Yuva Morcha district president Gadila Srikanth Goud has demanded the resignation of Health Minister T Harish Rao and Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy.

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Srikanth showed the video of the two security guards treating the injured patient with professional expertise, though they are not qualified for the job. The person who was recording the video can be heard questioning one of the two security guards, as to why they were performing the delicate medical procedure.

The security guard, who tried his best not to deviate from the procedure, tried to explain to that gentleman that there was not enough staff in the hospital. Apparently, the minor surgical procedure was successful. However, Srikanth Goud claimed that he had many videos where such procedures were held in the area hospital by inexperienced individuals.

Questioning the claims of the State government about providing quality healthcare to the rural populace, Srikanth Goud demanded that the State government first complete filling the vacant posts in the health department before making tall claims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP security guards stitch injured head of youth
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp