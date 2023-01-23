It’s what I do, not my lineage that matters: Che Guevara’s daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Political parties and civil society on Sunday extended solidarity with Cuba which is reeling due to the economic sanctions imposed by the USA, by felicitating Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary leader Ernesto Che Guevara at the Ravindra Bharathi.

Addressing the gathering, civil rights activist Prof G Haragopal said that Che would have visited India given the situation that the country is going through. Pointing to restrictions on Cuba, High Court Justice G Radha Rani said: “No country should impose sanctions on another country. It is nothing but imperialism. We are also victims of British imperialism.”

Aleida said that the USA was scared of Cuba. “The US thinks that Cuba would become a bad example of how a State can provide free education, healthcare, and other essentials to its people.”Stating that she takes more pride in being a Cuban than being the daughter of Che, Aleida said that Cuba is a racial mixture.

“Merely having the lineage or DNA of Che doesn’t make me an important person. It doesn’t make me either good or bad. All that matters is whether we are helping others or not,” she said. Explaining how Cuba can provide essentials without charges to its citizens, Aleida said that people are the owners of the natural resources of the country while the USA wants every other country’s natural resources.

