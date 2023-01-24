Food, fun & festival

Sharon Dasari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Confetti in the air, the delicious aromas from the food stalls, the spring-like potato twisters in the hands while the kids run around with blue and pink cloud fluffs of cotton candy. A perfect way to spend the weekend in the grandest carnival of them all, Zomaland. The two-day food carnival in the town had got all the Hyderabadis together to do what they love the most, to eat, sing their hearts out and groove to the musical night. Various food outlets were set up around the arena, like Haiku, Shoyu, Pista House, The Maras Turkish Ice-Cream, Skippi Ice Pops, Kaati Rolls, La Pinoz, Chaud, Gandikota’s coastal spices, Ram ki Bandi and House of Candy and many more for adding to the tastes of multiple set of attendees.

The famous Zomato ferris wheel was glowing with lights as the sun set. The figurines of french fries and noodles are outlined with bright lights. People are gathered with their friends in front of the slowly moving carousel, participating in taking snaps and struggling to get that one perfect boomerang for Instagram. The two days of the grand carnival were lined up with artists like Tranquil, Anuv Jain, King, Priyanka Nath, Pina Colada Blues, Rahul Dua, Talwinder, The Yellow Diary, Vanishree Sahu, Kasyap, Dikshant, Gaurav Kapoor, and Zaden.

“Attending Zomaland was an unforgettable experience and one I will treasure forever. The crowd of enthusiastic people filled the beautiful and vast setup, making it a carnival to remember. A large selection of food stalls offered endless choices for visitors, guaranteeing satisfaction for all who attended. Additionally, the famous ferris wheel acted as a final delightful touch that truly made this event stand out from any other. Undeniably, the greatest highlight of the night was its extraordinary artist lineup.

Rahul Dua had us rolling in laughter, while Anuv Jain’s performance left our hearts overflowing with warmth and joy. The entire evening was an unforgettable one due to all of these fantastic artists: The Yellow Diary, Talwinder, and more! We would go back in time for another round of singing along with Anuv Jain on Barishein any day,” says Nimisha Vora, a corporate communications executive.

While it was a fun event, Zara, an associate analyst, thinks it would’ve been fun if the ferris wheel operated as the view would be immaculate from up there to witness the starry sea of lights from Anuv Jain’s musical. “It was fun; I just knew only a few artistes from the lineup, like Gaurav Kapoor, Rahul Dua, and Anuv Jain. The food is obviously great, with multiple options to choose and I had Skippi, the ice pops start-up that came in Shark Tank. The vibes are immaculate; I wish there were good signals, but I couldn’t deliver my snap,” adds Zara.

The carnival also had fun activities like face painting, dance competitions, and games like headshots, flying beans, flickin’ awesome, etc. “I had never been to such events before, all that mattered to me was food, and I thoroughly enjoyed most of the food stalls. It also felt nice to see that Zomaland gave opportunities to budding artists. I got my face painted, this was my first time, and it was a lovely experience,” concludes Annette Zipporah.

