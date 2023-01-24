Out of canvas

Roopa Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Each painting is varied with signifiers yet unified by Warangal artist Dussa Bhavani’s style. The artist uses a combination of painting and sculpture techniques to create a three-dimensional effect on a flat canvas, and at times, it seems as if the art could step right out of the canvas. Each painting has depth, realism, and texture and can be a striking piece of art that stands out in any room.

Currently pursuing her final year of an MBA programme at Kakatiya University, Bhavani is determined to use her formal education to elevate her already career as an artist. Bhavani also teaches the tips and techniques of sculpture painting to artists at the beginning of their careers through online and offline workshops. “The difference between normal painting and sculpture painting is that in the former, the surface will be flat and in the latter, nothing remains flat,” Bhavani who has conducted many art workshops in the city says. “We can see the 3D effect of flowers and leaves embossing out of the canvas board.”

It was only before the lockdown of 2020 that Bhavani decided to take her childhood hobby of painting and turn it into a profession. With the encouragement of her friends, she created an Instagram page that has since become her primary source for regular orders. Her posts, with the help of reels and comments, have substantially increased her reach, particularly in Hyderabad. “I don’t just limit myself to sculpture painting. I also dabble in acrylic painting, which was my first foray into the artistic world,” added she.

Bhavani’s clients are at the forefront of her mind, whether they want a painting similar to her previous works or have their references. She is active on her social media handle and is always open to the choices and preferences of her clients. “Among all the works I’ve done, two stand out to me the most. One was decorating a pregnant woman’s tummy mound with her baby boy’s name on it, and the other was decorating a one-month-old baby’s footprint on a canvas,” Bhavani added.

Despite three successful years in her professional painting career, Bhavani still strives to exert creativity and individuality through her works. Besides her MBA, she is currently pursuing an advanced course in sculpture painting to further excel in her skills and quench her thirst for knowledge and learning.

