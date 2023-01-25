Home Cities Hyderabad

135 per cent increase in Hyd students enrolling into foreign varsities

Noting high demand for jobs and current industry needs, students are preferring STEM-related courses such as Artificial Intelligence.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been a 135 per cent increase in Hyderabad students’ enrolment in foreign universities in 2022, revealed Ian Crichton, CEO of Study Group, a leading provider of international education. Addressing a round table conference here on Tuesday, he informed that the enrolments are even expected to boost in the upcoming academic year.

Noting high demand for jobs and current industry needs, students are preferring STEM-related courses such as Artificial Intelligence. The courses in fashion technology and nursing are also highly preferred. Even though students mostly prefer the US for their studies, a lot of students from Telugu states now also incline towards the United Kingdom.

In a bid to expand its India operations, Study Group is strengthening its roots in southern and eastern India including Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following notable spikes in demand from students in these regions.

“Over the last 25 years Study Group has enabled hundreds of thousands of Indians to access the world’s best universities in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand but looking ahead, I want us to be bringing students from these same markets into India’s higher education institutions,” said Crichton.He added that India is home to superb universities and the global institutions of the future are as likely to be in Hyderabad, New Delhi or Chennai as London, Oxford and Cambridge.

