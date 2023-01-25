Akasa Air unveils flights from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, marked its arrival in Telangana, with the launch of its 13th destination, Hyderabad, on its fast-expanding network. The airline will operate daily flights between the city and Bengaluru and Goa starting January 25 with its first flight QP1415 scheduled to land at 11.25 am at RGIA, Hyderabad.Starting February 15, two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru services will be added taking the daily departures to four ex-Hyderabad.

Praveen Iyer, co-founder, and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air, said, “A hub for major industries, Hyderabad is not only the perfect gateway to the growing demand for business but also a popular destination for leisure travel. We are pleased with the pace at which we are growing and connecting cities across India.”

Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing & experience officer, Akasa Air, said that since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has been rapidly scaling up its operations and with the commencement of the Hyderabad flights, the airline will cross the milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.

HYDERABAD: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, marked its arrival in Telangana, with the launch of its 13th destination, Hyderabad, on its fast-expanding network. The airline will operate daily flights between the city and Bengaluru and Goa starting January 25 with its first flight QP1415 scheduled to land at 11.25 am at RGIA, Hyderabad.Starting February 15, two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru services will be added taking the daily departures to four ex-Hyderabad. Praveen Iyer, co-founder, and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air, said, “A hub for major industries, Hyderabad is not only the perfect gateway to the growing demand for business but also a popular destination for leisure travel. We are pleased with the pace at which we are growing and connecting cities across India.” Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing & experience officer, Akasa Air, said that since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has been rapidly scaling up its operations and with the commencement of the Hyderabad flights, the airline will cross the milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.