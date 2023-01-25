Home Cities Hyderabad

Akasa Air unveils flights from Hyderabad

Starting February 15, two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru services will be added taking the daily departures to four ex-Hyderabad.  

Published: 25th January 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Akasa Air plane. (Photo | Express)

Akasa Air plane. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, marked its arrival in Telangana, with the launch of its 13th destination, Hyderabad, on its fast-expanding network. The airline will operate daily flights between the city and Bengaluru and Goa starting January 25 with its first flight QP1415 scheduled to land at 11.25 am at RGIA, Hyderabad.Starting February 15, two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru services will be added taking the daily departures to four ex-Hyderabad.  

Praveen Iyer, co-founder, and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air, said, “A hub for major industries, Hyderabad is not only the perfect gateway to the growing demand for business but also a popular destination for leisure travel. We are pleased with the pace at which we are growing and connecting cities across India.”

Belson Coutinho, co-founder and chief marketing & experience officer, Akasa Air, said that since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has been rapidly scaling up its operations and with the commencement of the Hyderabad flights, the airline will cross the milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, and Varanasi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akasa Air Hyderabad
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp