Fire-gutted Deccan Knitwear complex in Hyderabad to be razed soon

Safety measures will be in place to avoid any untoward incidents during the demolition process, the officials informed.

Published: 25th January 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

The fire-impacted commercial complex in Nallagutta of Secunderabad | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: The multi-storeyed Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories complex in Nallagutta, which was gutted in a major fire accident last week, will be razed soon.According to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, the complex will be demolished completely using latest equipment and machinery. The demolition will be taken up in close coordination with local traffic cops, police department, fire authorities and Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM). Safety measures will be in place to avoid any untoward incidents during the demolition process, the officials informed.

The civic body has invited tenders on Tuesday. The deadline for submitting bids is 10.30 am on Wednesday and they will be opened at 10.35 am on the same day. The entire demolition exercise will cost around Rs 41 lakh. The debris, which is expected to be around 20,000 metric tonnes, will be transported to a nearby construction and demolition (C&D) plant.

After finalising the tender and awarding the work to a successful bidder, the GHMC will write to police seeking permission to demolish the building. It will also write to the Revenue officials, seeking clarity on the bodies of two of the three persons who died in the mishap that occurred on January 19. It may be mentioned here that the charred remains of only one victim were found two days later.The decision to demolish the entire structure was taken after a structural stability test was carried out with the help of experts from NIT Warangal.

