Everyone needs to have an equal share in development: Tamilisai Soundararajan in R-Day address

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took an indirect swipe at the farmhouse culture of the present ruling dispensation by saying that the real development was to see that all the farmers and the underprivileged sections had farms and houses, and not just a few owning farmhouses.

In her Republic Day address at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, she received the guard of honour and hoisted the national flag, after paying her respects at the Amar Jawan Memorial in Secunderabad.

Addressing the gathering, she said that everyone needed to have an equal share in the development.

"Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar said that there must not be a class that has got all the privileges, anf a class that has got all the burdens to carry," she said.

Raising her concern at the growing suicides among the youth, she said that as per the national statistics, 22 people were committing suicide in Telangana every day.

"I want to appeal to the youth to be courageous. Life is challenging and we have to face the challenges. Stand like a rock. If a chisel is hitting you, it is to shape you. Only self-confidence can help you become a very noble citizen of the country," she has advised.

Also observing that some people may not like her, she said that she loved the peopelnof Telangana, the reason why she has been working hard with honesty, playing a role in the development of Telangana.

"As the first citizen and one among the people, it will be my honour to guide, contribute and supplement the welfare of the peoome and the development of the State," she said.

She has called upon the people to uphold the pride, democracy and rights in Telangana, and encouraged the youth to actively participate in the G20 presidency meetings being hosted across the country throughout the year.

She presented awards to the individuals for excelling in various fields on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Santi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and other attended the Republic Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, which wasn't attended for the second time by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao again this year.

