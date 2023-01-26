From IT to Art: A software engineer's journey to botanical murals

Ramya Vennapusala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Botanical murals are not only a beautiful form of wall art but also a powerful tool for interior designers and architects to enhance the ambience of a space. “Murals can be used to create a focal point in a room, or to add a touch of nature to an otherwise sterile environment,” says C Kavya Reddy who left her job as a software professional in an MNC to pursue her passion.

“Earlier, it was through my hobby of painting, I used to relieve stress after work. It was through this, I found my true self, my artistic self,” she said. After creating a mural on her own bedroom wall, she began to receive compliments and requests for similar works. And so, she took the leap and made her passion her full-time job.

Kavya specialises in botanical murals, which she describes as lush and verdant scenes of nature, with intricately detailed flowers, plants, and foliage. One of her most popular creations is a mural of a dense jungle, complete with a cascading waterfall and a variety of tropical plants and animals. Another is a mural of a blooming garden, with every flower, leaf and stem carefully rendered in vibrant colours.

“Like many parents, mine was initially concerned about my decision to leave her secure position in the IT industry and pursue an uncertain endeavour,” Kavya said.

Using Instagram as her primary platform, Kavya began to contract with interior designers for projects. Despite not having any formal training in art, she has completed over thirty murals in the last two years. “My main focus has been botanical art. Recently I also began to branch out into wedding decor and started hosting workshops for others to discover botanical mural art,” she concluded.

