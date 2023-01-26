Home Cities Hyderabad

From IT to Art: A software engineer's journey to botanical murals

Software engineer’s journey to creating stunning botanical murals with intricate details and vibrant colours — which often feature a wide variety of flowers, plants, and foliage

Published: 26th January 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramya Vennapusala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Botanical murals are not only a beautiful form of wall art but also a powerful tool for interior designers and architects to enhance the ambience of a space. “Murals can be used to create a focal point in a room, or to add a touch of nature to an otherwise sterile environment,”  says C Kavya Reddy who left her job as a software professional in an MNC to pursue her passion.

“Earlier, it was through my hobby of painting,  I used to relieve stress after work. It was through this, I found my true self, my artistic self,” she said. After creating a mural on her own bedroom wall, she began to receive compliments and requests for similar works. And so, she took the leap and made her passion her full-time job.

Kavya specialises in botanical murals, which she describes as lush and verdant scenes of nature, with intricately detailed flowers, plants, and foliage. One of her most popular creations is a mural of a dense jungle, complete with a cascading waterfall and a variety of tropical plants and animals. Another is a mural of a blooming garden, with every flower, leaf and stem carefully rendered in vibrant colours.

“Like many parents, mine was initially concerned about my decision to leave her secure position in the IT industry and pursue an uncertain endeavour,” Kavya said.

Using Instagram as her primary platform, Kavya began to contract with interior designers for projects. Despite not having any formal training in art, she has completed over thirty murals in the last two years. “My main focus has been botanical art. Recently I also began to branch out into wedding decor and started hosting workshops for others to discover botanical mural art,” she concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Botanical murals
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp