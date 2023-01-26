Quirky musings of the interior decor store La Muse in Hyderabad

Alka Elizabeth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From grand, ornate clocks to small collections of charming misfits, the interior decor store, La Muse has something for everyone. It’s a museum of all things quirky. Co-founders Abhishek Tiwari and Shweatali Pagar speak to CE about starting this venture — which has all things uncommon in the offering.

Upon entering the store, which looks like an art gallery-cum-museum, CE was greeted by a kaleidoscopic passage into the cosmic world of magnificence, with all things unconventional yet modern. It’s perhaps the blend of curation that inspires and introspects the being, nature, spirit and patterns of life. For it surely offers the serenity of a well-curated showroom not with antiquities but with the essentials of the contemporary world.

The objects of the curation at La Muse are carefully selected with an emphasis on their creation, enabling customers to connect with the product more. “We aim to create products that connect, interact, and inspire the homeowners,” says Abhishek Tiwari, co-founder of La Muse. “We want our pieces to enhance the ambience of one’s home and to be a source of inspiration.”

Tiwari and his partner, Shweatali Pagar, had begun their careers as marketing specialists before turning their brainstorming sessions into a viable business option. La Muse, the exclusive home decor brand has an alluring collection of versatile creations that can recast your home into a space that wears the ‘rare’ label. At La Muse, the founders are determined to create a space for their customers that influences, drives and inspires them. “The objects of our curation at La Muse are what resonate with us the most and we focus on the millennials as customers,” replied Abhishek a millennial himself, when enquired about La Muse’s customer range.

From the miscellaneous giant clocks that tick their way into infinity to the small collection of Charming Misfits on display, La Muse has the perfect ingredients to glam up any home — to ornate Roman numerals to sleek, modern lines, these clocks are the epitome of style and sophistication. There is a small yellow cactus displayed on one of the shelves named ‘The Fortitude of Endurance’ and a bright green chirpy friend at another corner. These unique and unusual items are sure to add a touch of quirkiness and personality to any space. From whimsical sculptures to one-of-a-kind teapots, these pieces are sure to spark conversation and delight guests. Each piece is carefully selected for its charm and character, making them the perfect addition to any home.

The store, which is located at Kavuri Hills Road, Jubilee Hills is a veritable treasure trove of delights with its rhythmic curation. It can quench one’s thirst for iconic aesthetics with its figurines of life and mind and please your goofy cravings for superheroes at the same time. As I took my leave of the flagship store, I couldn’t help but feel that La Muse was not simply a purveyor of home decor, but rather a purveyor of inspiration and wonder.

La Muse products are sourced mostly from the international markets of Italy and China. “Lately, Indian manufacturers have also attained quality and finesse to meet international standards. We source our metal speciality items from Moradabad and Firozabad,” Abhishek concludes.

