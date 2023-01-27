GHMC picks cheapest bidder to demolish burnt commercial complex in Secunderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sudden turn of events, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cancelled the work order for the demolition of the burnt multi-storeyed commercial complex in Secunderabad on Thursday. The works had to be delayed with many claiming that it would only begin on Friday morning, However after finding a replacement, the demolition process around 11.30 at night.

While the project was initially handed to SK Mallu, officials found that he does not possess the latest machinery to demolish such a high-rise building. The same project was handed over to another contractor, Malik Trading and Demolition Agency (owned by Krishna Prasad).Meanwhile, a small fire broke out in the building on Thursday afternoon as well as late in the night. Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The demolition process will include the destruction of the damaged RCC slabs, beams, columns, masonry walls, doors, shutters, racks, windows, ventilators and all other items as per the instructions. The entire razing process is expected to take about five to seven days. Since the site is located in a densely populated area, the demolition process will be carried out with the help of long hydraulic cranes and diamond cutters.

The work will start from the top floors. About 10 to 15 workers have been employed to carry out the demolition. Authorities have shut the roads leading to the site, removed electrical wiring and transformers around the building and arranged special lights so that the work can go on at night as well. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspected the site on Thursday morning.

Among the eight contractors who participated in the tender, contractor SK Mallu bagged the contract on Wednesday as his quote cost 38.14 per cent less than his counterparts. However, when he brought the equipment for the demolition of the structure on Thursday, GHMC officials noted that the machinery was not up to the mark and cancelled his work order. Instead, they approached Krishna Prasad, who agreed to carry out the demolition at the price quoted by Mallu.

