Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC picks cheapest bidder to demolish burnt commercial complex in Secunderabad

Meanwhile, a small fire broke out in the building on Thursday afternoon as well as late in the night.

Published: 27th January 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Workers carry out the demolition of the recently burnt commercial complex in Minister’s Road, Secund-erabad, on Thursday night

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a sudden turn of events, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cancelled the work order for the demolition of the burnt multi-storeyed commercial complex in Secunderabad on Thursday. The works had to be delayed with many claiming that it would only begin on Friday morning, However after finding a replacement, the demolition process around 11.30 at night.

While the project was initially handed to SK Mallu, officials found that he does not possess the latest machinery to demolish such a high-rise building. The same project was handed over to another contractor, Malik Trading and Demolition Agency (owned by Krishna Prasad).Meanwhile, a small fire broke out in the building on Thursday afternoon as well as late in the night. Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The demolition process will include the destruction of the damaged RCC slabs, beams, columns, masonry walls, doors, shutters, racks, windows, ventilators and all other items as per the instructions. The entire razing process is expected to take about five to seven days. Since the site is located in a densely populated area, the demolition process will be carried out with the help of long hydraulic cranes and diamond cutters.

The work will start from the top floors. About 10 to 15 workers have been employed to carry out the demolition. Authorities have shut the roads leading to the site, removed electrical wiring and transformers around the building and arranged special lights so that the work can go on at night as well. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inspected the site on Thursday morning.

Among the eight contractors who participated in the tender, contractor SK Mallu bagged the contract on Wednesday as his quote cost 38.14 per cent less than his counterparts. However, when he brought the equipment for the demolition of the structure on Thursday, GHMC officials noted that the machinery was not up to the mark and cancelled his work order. Instead, they approached Krishna Prasad, who agreed to carry out the demolition at the price quoted by Mallu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Secunderabad Hyderabad
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp