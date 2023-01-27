Hyderabad Literary Festival to begin today, entry to all events free

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Literary Festival, 2023, is all set to begin on Friday at Vidyaranya High School. The three-day event will be inaugurated in the presence of Goan author Damodar Mauzo, German deputy ambassador to India Stephan Grabherr, and Principal Secretary (industries and IT) Jayesh Ranjan.

The festival is being organised by Hyderabad Literary Trust in association with several literary and cultural organisations and publishing houses.

The festival’s main objective is to promote Hyderabad’s brand image as a city of creative energy. The festival brings together some of the most creative minds in India and abroad in the city of Hyderabad every year. “It not only gathers local, national, and global authors and artistes on the same platform but also acts as a bridge between writers and readers, artistes and audiences on the one hand, and aspiring writers and publishers on the other,” the organisers said.

During the festival, the organisers will also conduct several exhibitions of paintings, drawings, photography and other art forms. The artworks that will be on display during the festival include Under the Chevella Banyans: An Exhibition of paintings, drawings, installations, and photographs; Saga of the Qutb Shahi Baolis; and Kaavi Art: The Konkan visual form. Entry is free for all events during the festival, organisers said.

