15 per cent of Deccan mall demolished in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demolition of fire-gutted multi-storey Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories complex at Nallgutta in Secunderabad is progressing at a brisk pace. By Friday evening, around 10 to 15 per cent of the building has been brought down by long breaker hydraulic crane.With the crew working round the clock from Thursday night, it is expected that the entire building will be razed and the area cleared in five to six days.

The hydraulic crane with a diamond cutter, which being used to demolish the building, can reach up to eight floors and is equipped with a water sprinkler facility that will enable authorities to quickly douse any minor fires. The structure is being pulled down without much human interference and the plan is ensure no one from the demolition team goes inside the building.

To begin with, the corners and joints of the complex building, which was gutted completely in the fire accident on January 19, were pulled down. Later, cranes started pulling down columns and beams of the structure.As a precautionary measure, the main roads which lead to the complex were closed for traffic. No persons were allowed near the demolition site, other commercial establishments located nearby have been cordoned for safety.

