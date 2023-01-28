Buttery treats!

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Flaky croissant

Ingredients:

Maida 500gms| Dry yogurt 15gms| Salt 10gms| Sugar 60gms | Gluten 5 gms | Improvers 5 gms | Butter 20gms | Milk powder 5 gms | Water100 ML| Milk 100 Ml | Egg - 2 Nos

Method

● Mix all the dry ingredients

● Add water, milk, and egg

● Add butter to the mixture and keep it

● Once the dough is ready, rest it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

● After 30 minutes, remove and apply butter on each layer

● After every layer of applying butter, refrigerate the sheet for 30 minutes to 1 hour

● Once the sheet is ready, take it out and roll it into a croissant shape.

● Bake it for 12 - 15 minutes at 180 degrees.

— Chef Sandeep Sai, Executive Chef, Farzi Cafe Hyderabad

French croissant

Ingredients

For the dough:

Flour (T45 in France) 1 kg | Water 420 g | Eggs 50 g | Fresh yeast 45 g | Salt 18 g | Granulated sugar 100g | Honey 20 g | Butter 70 g | Beurre de tourage or dry butter 400 g

For the egg wash: Egg yolks 300 g | Heavy whipping cream 30 g

Method

Make the dough:

● In a mixing bowl with a dough hook, add the flour, water, eggs, fresh yeast, salt, sugar, and honey.

● Set your mixer to a medium-slow speed and mix the ingredients until you have a homogeneous paste. Then, set your mixer on a higher rate and mix until the paste pulls away from the sides of the mixing bowl. Add the “beurre pommade” and knead until the dough comes together. Cover with a damp cloth, then let it rise at room temperature (24 to 25°C/75°to 77°F) for 1 hour.

● Flatten the dough to knock out the air, then roll it out into a large rectangle according to the width of the beurre de tourage and double its length. Place it in the freezer for 5 minutes, then in the refrigerator for 15 minutes. Place the beurre de tourage in the middle of the dough, and fold the dough from each side up and over to cover the butter.

● Turn the edge of the visible butter to face you. Using a rolling pin, make a double fold: roll from bottom to top until you obtain a thickness of about 7 mm. Draw a small mark in the middle of the dough, fold the top and bottom into the middle, then fold the dough in half again like a wallet. Cover in plastic wrap and place the dough in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.

● Finally, make a single fold: roll the dough to 1 cm thick, rolling from bottom to top to form a long rectangle. Fold the top over a third of the dough and then fold the bottom over the top. Immediately roll out the dough to a thickness of 3.5 mm to start cutting and forming the croissants.

Make the egg wash:

● In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks and cream together.

Forming the croissants:

● Cut triangles of 7 cm wide by 35 cm high. Roll the triangles on themselves, starting from the base to form the croissants. Let rise for 2 hours at 26°C/77°F.

Finishing and baking:

● Preheat the oven to 175°C/350°F.

● Place the croissants on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and use a brush to apply a thin layer of egg wash to each croissant. Bake for 15 min.

● When nicely golden, remove the croissants and cool them on a rack.

— Chef - Nitin Bhardwaj, Culinary Taro Hyderabad

Cruffin

Ingredients

For dough| Flour- 2kg| Water- 1 kg| Grain sugar -0.180 kg| Delicta butter-0.050 kg | SMP -0.050 kg| Salt-0.025 kg| Yeast- 0.020 kg| Flour improver VX2T - 0.005 Kg | Delicta butte 1.200 kg | Flour-0.100kg| Egg wash-0.300 kg | Tulip cups (same as a muffin) 60 pieces| Pastry cream | Milk- 0.900 KG |Fresh cream 0.600 KG| Breakfast sugar- 0.300 Kg| Egg yolks- 0.350 kg

Unsalted butter (delicta)- 0.150 Kg| Vanilla essence - 0.005kg | Corn flour- 0.250

Method

● Make the dough with the above ingredients in the mixing bowl. Knead it slowly for 2mins, then knead again faster for 5 min

● The dough temperature should be 27 degrees Celsius

● Table rests the dough at room temperature for 11/12 hrs or until the dough rises to double its size. After it rises, knock it back and place it in the freezer for 3 hours.

● Thaw the dough until its stiff enough and chill

● Butter Size 15”*12”. Sheet the dough to 30”*12”. Place the butter in 1 half and cover with the other half of the dough. Seal it properly.

● Sheet the dough in the opposite direction of the previous fold, and give double fast. Rest in the freezer for a minimum 4 hrs.

● After that, cut into the shape

● Then we have to proof the shaped croissant for around 40-45 mins and bake.

● Post that, it is ready to serve

Pain Au Chocolat

Ingredient

Flour- 2kg| Sugar-20gm| Gluten- 40gm |Improver (vx2t)- 40gm (2gm - tower)| Salt-40gm | Yeast- 80gm | Milk powder-110 gm| Egg- 3 | Water (chilled) - 1 | Soft butter - 220gm| For three sheets| Sheet weight - 500gm|Butter- 1350 gms| Four -150 gm

Method

● Make the dough with the above ingredients in the mixing bowl. Knead it slowly for 2mins, then knead again faster for 5 min

● The dough temperature should be 27 degrees Celsius

● Table rests the dough at room temperature for 11/12 hrs or until the dough rises to double its size. After it rises, knock it back and place it in the freezer for 3 hours.

● Thaw the dough until its stiff enough and chill

● Butter Size 15”*12”. Sheet the dough to 30”*12”. Place the butter in 1 half and cover with the other half of the dough. Seal it properly.

● Sheet the dough in the opposite direction of the previous fold, and give double fast. Rest in the freezer for a minimum 4 hrs.

● After that, cut into the shape

● Then we have to proof the shaped croissant for around 40-45 mins and bake.

● Post that, it is ready to serve

— Chef Varun Kanwal, Executive Pastry Chef, Daily Treats, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace



— (Compiled by Shreya Veronica)

