Eight more held in trafficking racket, arrests touch 33 in Cyberabad

The others arrested were organisers in the city, who focused on maintaining contact with their existing clients via WhatsApp.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Friday arrested eight more individuals in connection with one of the largest sex trafficking rackets being organised across the country, bringing the total number of arrests to 33.The accused have been identified as Mohit Satpal Garg, Zanwar Vishal, and Jai Saha from Mumbai, and Mohammed Sohail Ahmed, Mohammad Khaleel, Montha Srikanth, Mulla Narsin, and Mehdi Das from the Telugu states and West Bengal. Garg and Saha, operating from Mumbai, were running a website that procured nearly 1,000 victims, mainly from West Bengal, Delhi, and Mumbai. The others arrested were organisers in the city, who focused on maintaining contact with their existing clients via WhatsApp.

The main accused, Mohammed Adeem, confessed that 30 per cent of the profits went to the victims, 35 per cent went to ad posting and call centre employees, and 35 per cent went to the organisers. Five of Adeem’s associates were also arrested with him, and the subsequent probe led to the arrest of eight more individuals.It may be noted that the first round of arrests included that of manager of Radisson Hotel in Gachibowli.

