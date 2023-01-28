Home Cities Hyderabad

Oriental saga

By Sharon Dasari
HYDERABAD: To celebrate the Chinese New Year, the ‘year of the rabbit’, the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Center (NHCC) hosted an Oriental Food Festival at La Cantina specialty restaurant. The crew of chefs curated an exquisite menu that holds the authenticity and essence of the Orient, with culinary secrets and techniques of the Far East. Talking about the festival, the General Manager of NHCC, Rubin Cherian, says, “It is our pleasure to host the Oriental Pop-up food festival at La Cantina. Oriental cuisine is among the most popular cuisines.

This festival is designed to provide an opportunity for city foodies to come and discover tastes from the rich vault of Asian kitchens. Our Master Chefs have carefully planned the menu to serve dishes that capture the spirit of Asia with mesmerising tastes and aromatic flavours. We look forward to hosting all our guests and patrons at the property.”

Oil-paper umbrellas hanging upside down on the roof, lanterns, incense sticks, and the music set the ambiance with red lights to the seaters as the festival features some Asian delicacies. We tasted Hong Kong Style Clay Pot Rice, Rock Lobster Smoked Chilly, Plant-Based Meat in Hot Bean Sauce, all-you-can-eat dim sums Station — a roller coaster ride filled with authentic flavours and aromas.

After welcoming with a warm bowl of Wonton Soup with glass noodles, a wide variety of authentic dim sums like Truffle Edamame Dimsums and Veg crystal Dumplings were on the platter. The Turnip Water Chestnut Cake, the meal star, made everyone clean and swipe their plates. The spongy outside layer of the Chestnut Cake is a disguise just to give a surprise crunchy layer in the inside. Followed by noodles with braised mushrooms with seasonal veggies, Cantonese Style Buddha Delight offered sumptuousness to the appealing meal. The main course offered peking duck, an authentic dish from Beijing.

It was appetising with a crispy layer outside and juicy filling inside. No one ever said no to a dessert, even after a fulfilling and flavourful meal. The Rabbit Hole 5 Spice Chocolate Cake is the ultimate dessert garnished with tiny edible flowers and leaves. Those who are a fan of oriental cuisine make sure to make your way to NHCC, the festival is on till February 5, 2023.

