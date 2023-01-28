Paradise of woven art

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping their rich legacy of 102 years alive, Obeetee carpets have been weaving brilliance for over a century. A world-renowned leader in the handwoven carpet industry, their new flagship store in Jubilee Hills features the brand’s most exquisite designs. Driven by excellence and quality craftsmanship, the store gives everyone a glimpse of the magnificent artistry of their rugs through the wide array of collections available at the Hyderabad store. Founded in 1920, Obeetee is one of the oldest and largest hand-woven rug companies in India and the world.

Expanding over a century, Obeetee has garnered an undisputed reputation in terms of its brilliance. They constantly employ new textures and designs, and house over 4,000 colour-fast shades of wool in their bank. Designed by Design 21, the store has been planned in accordance with a ‘level to level’ setting with the goal to exude charm like none other. An interesting characteristic of the store is that it has been planned to provide the customers with a personalised experience, which showcases their focus on detail and a distinct narrative.

Exploring the interiors, it is truly a fine blend of craft and technology. As we move further, the walls of the store are covered with neutral tones against which the colors of the carpet draw the attention of the customers, making intricacies of the carpet standout. The furniture placed in solid tones adds the extra comfort to the homeowners and designers who visit to catch a glimpse of the store and the exquisite rugs displayed in it. The brass patina on the walls reflects the carpet’s life, beautifying further with age.

Talking about venturing in Hyderabad, after a successful run in Delhi and Mumbai studios, Angelique Dhama, CEO, Obeetee Retail, says, “The new flagship store in Hyderabad is designed to help our customers embark on an unforgettable journey and truly experience all that the brand stands for. Obeetee with its expansion plan is set to spread the purest artisanal craftsmanship across cities. After the fantastic response at the Delhi and Mumbai stores, it is only imperative to spread the beautiful tradition, aesthetic and opulence to other parts of the country. We always wanted to come to south India, but we were torn between Bengaluru or Hyderabad. But finally Hyderabad is where all our required boxes ticked. The city has a beautiful culture and lifestyle where they value art.”

The store is multilevel in nature and highlights the intricacy and quality that the carpets represent while providing a perfect backdrop for the brand’s rich collection of carpets and their craftsmanship. “We also collaborate with designers to come out with unique collections. At present we have collections by JJ Valaya, Shantanu & Nikhil, Abraham & Thakore, Raghavendra Rathode and Tarun Tahiliani. Each collection is different from the other, highlighting the designer’s signature styles.

Depending on the material, hand knots and size - a carpet is made - the more intricate the design, the more time it will take to make one carpet. We have carpets in all genres like traditional, contemporary, bohemian and regional,” says Angelique, who has been working in the home decor segment for decades. “We want to see our carpets across all homes in India. Many people believe that maintaining carpets is troublesome but in reality it is easy. One just needs to vacuum clean it daily and send it for washing once in two years,” she points out. After settling in the south with a studio in Hyderabad, the brand now eyes east India with a new studio in Kolkata in the coming few months.

