3 injured as road caves in Himayatnagar area of Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A portion of Street Number 5 in the Himayatnagar area of Hyderabad suddenly caved in on Saturday, causing minor injuries to three persons. A truck filled with construction debris sunk into the 10-foot-deep hole in the middle of the road. The truck driver and two construction workers received minor injuries in the incident, which caused traffic jams. When alerted, police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic jam. Officials said a stormwater drain passes adjacent to the road, which is connected with different nalas that release the water into the Musi river. Notably, a major portion of the road at Chaknawadi in Goshamahal also caved in last month. Several vegetable carts, vehicles and other objects had fallen into the caved-in portion, causing injuries to many people.