Home Cities Hyderabad

3 injured as road caves in Himayatnagar area of Hyderabad

The truck driver and two construction workers received minor injuries in the incident, which caused traffic jams.

Published: 29th January 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A truck falls into the 10-foot-deep hole on a road in Himayatnagar area that caved in on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A portion of Street Number 5 in the Himayatnagar area of Hyderabad suddenly caved in on Saturday, causing minor injuries to three persons. A truck filled with construction debris sunk into the 10-foot-deep hole in the middle of the road. The truck driver and two construction workers received minor injuries in the incident, which caused traffic jams. When alerted, police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic jam.

Officials said a stormwater drain passes adjacent to the road, which is connected with different nalas that release the water into the Musi river.

Notably, a major portion of the road at Chaknawadi in Goshamahal also caved in last month. Several vegetable carts, vehicles and other objects had fallen into the caved-in portion, causing injuries to many people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp