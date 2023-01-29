Home Cities Hyderabad

Another reshuffle: 41 DSPs transferred in Telangana

The move comes close on the heels of the State government transferring 91 police officials including 51 IPS officers on January 25.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government on Saturday night issued orders transferring 41 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) with immediate effect. This is the third transfer of police officers the government has effected this month.

Some of those transferred include J Venkat Reddy who was in CID, Hyderabad. He has been posted as DSP, Narayankhed in the existing vacancy. Mohammed Ghouse DSP, Intelligence, has been posted as ACP, Santoshnagar in the existing vacancy. Poonati Narsimha Rao (DSP), Intelligence, Hyderabad has been is posted as ACP, Miyapur. B Ravi Kumar Reddy, DSP, Cyber Crimes will now be the DSP, CID Vigilance & Enforcement Department.

G Sham Sunder, DSP, CID is now posted as ACP, Malakpet in place of N Venkataramana, DSP who was transferred out and is awaiting further orders. Y Venkateshwar Rao, Miryalaguda SP has been transferred as ACP, Task Force, Khammam. Rudra Bhasker has been posted as ACP, Charminar in an existing vacancy. Kapuganti Srinivas Rao, DTC Nalgonda, has been transferred to the post of ACP, Traffic, South Zone, Hyderabad.

The move comes close on the heels of the State government transferring 91 police officials including 51 IPS officers on January 25. Previously this month, the government had transferred 29 IPS officials.

Three transfer orders in a month

This is the third transfer of police officers the government has effected this month

