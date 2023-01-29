NIMS doctors perform complicated heart procedure on 19-year-old

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad performed a complex heart procedure on a 19-year-old girl suffering from breathlessness due to a hole in her heart and leakage of blood. This was the first time such a procedure was performed in the Telugu states. The cost of the surgery, worth Rs 14 lakh, was borne by Singareni Collieries, where the girl’s father works as a worker.

Jahnavi, from Bhupalpally, was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart complications since birth. She had undergone open heart surgery at the age of three and was doing well until the age of 15. For the last three years, Jahnavi had been suffering from breathlessness and was found to have pulmonary regurgitation, a leakage of blood from the pulmonary artery into the right ventricle.

The doctors, led by Dr Sai Satish, considered the risks involved in another open-heart surgery and instead planned a catheter-directed treatment. Through a lower limb vein in Jahnavi’s thighs, an artificial pulmonary valve was deployed and an atrial septal defect was closed with an Amplatzer device in a single sitting. The doctors also achieved success in treating the hole in Jahnavi’s heart.

Jahnavi’s father, who works as an SDL operator, would not have been able to afford the expenses of the surgery. The doctors wrote a letter to Singareni Collieries requesting help for the family. The surgery was conducted on January 25 and Jahnavi is recovering well, with plans to discharge her in the next two days.

