Home Cities Hyderabad

NIMS doctors perform complicated heart procedure on 19-year-old

The cost of the surgery, worth Rs 14 lakh, was borne by Singareni Collieries, where the girl’s father works as a worker.

Published: 29th January 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad.

Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad performed a complex heart procedure on a 19-year-old girl suffering from breathlessness due to a hole in her heart and leakage of blood. This was the first time such a procedure was performed in the Telugu states. The cost of the surgery, worth Rs 14 lakh, was borne by Singareni Collieries, where the girl’s father works as a worker.

Jahnavi, from Bhupalpally, was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart complications since birth. She had undergone open heart surgery at the age of three and was doing well until the age of 15. For the last three years, Jahnavi had been suffering from breathlessness and was found to have pulmonary regurgitation, a leakage of blood from the pulmonary artery into the right ventricle.

The doctors, led by Dr Sai Satish, considered the risks involved in another open-heart surgery and instead planned a catheter-directed treatment. Through a lower limb vein in Jahnavi’s thighs, an artificial pulmonary valve was deployed and an atrial septal defect was closed with an Amplatzer device in a single sitting. The doctors also achieved success in treating the hole in Jahnavi’s heart.

Jahnavi’s father, who works as an SDL operator, would not have been able to afford the expenses of the surgery. The doctors wrote a letter to Singareni Collieries requesting help for the family. The surgery was conducted on January 25 and Jahnavi is recovering well, with plans to discharge her in the next two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp