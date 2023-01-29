Home Cities Hyderabad

Senior TN officials praise Water Board’s practices adopted by HMWS&SB

The Water Board is providing safe and potable drinking water to consumers, for which the HMWS&SB received ISO certification.

CMWSSB team visited HMWSSB to understand the interventions of HMWSSB in successful elimination of manual entry in sewer maintenance in Hyderabad.(Photo | Twitter)

HYDERABAD:  Senior officials from Tamil Nadu who arrived in the city on Saturday to study the practices being adopted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) praised the quality of amenities being provided to water consumers.

Additional Chief Secretary for Finance (Tami Nadu) Muruganandam and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) Managing Director R Kirlosh Kumar and Chief Engineer Ramaswamy studies the facilities being provided to consumers such as free drinking water, addressing sewerage issues, IT services, consumer redressal, revenue and others.

HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore told them that the implementation of various innovative programmes related to water and sewerage by the HMWSS&B has been possible due to the foresight of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the chairman of HMWS&SB and the active support and guidance of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. He said the HMWS&SB has successfully deployed mini-jetting machines in the city, helping eliminate manual scavenging and convert labourers into entrepreneurs.

The Water Board is providing safe and potable drinking water to consumers, for which the HMWS&SB received ISO certification.  He also explained about the drinking water supply till the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the treatment of generated sewage through STPs. Muruganandam praised the new methods and procedures adopted by HMWS&B. “We came here to study the good practices and try to replicate them in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

