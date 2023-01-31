The Yellow Dwelling: Hyderabad duo's venture of sustainable home decor

Shruthi Sachi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of life’s greatest joys can be moving into a new home, but adding an aesthetic touch to that forever joy can also be a time of uncertainty. Whether you are looking to transform your entire house or jazz up your own space, while reflecting your personal sense of style, ‘The Yellow Dwelling’ has perfect solutions to all your home decor needs. The Yellow Dwelling, a contemporary home decor and furnishing brand has found it’s way to Gachibowli, Hyderabad and is all set to bring aesthetics to homes with handmade and sustainable products. This contemporary home decor and furnishing brand specialise in handmade cotton and natural fibre home furnishings in trendy designs, and fresh, neat, and cheerful colours, all cost-effective to enhance happy homes.

The wife-husband duo, Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy and Nandakumar Lakshmanan, started the venture in 2017 with the idea of providing the finest home furnishings that are unique, sustainable, and affordable. “Five years ago, when we were setting up our own house, we searched for new designs and refreshing palettes in the market and observed that the Indian market lacked contemporary, cheerful designs at an affordable price.

Furthermore, at the time, the market was flooded with polyester products and dull colours. This motivated us to create a label that promises vibrant, sustainable home adornments,” said Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy, co-founder of The Yellow Dwelling, adding, “We were very particular that we were going to help customers to create a happy home. The whole vibe of our brand is happy, cheerful, and filled with refreshing colours and designs. Likewise, as per colour psychology, yellow indicates happiness and warmth. That’s how we stumbled upon the name of the brand.”

The brand began with soft furnishings, specialised in sustainable cotton and natural fibre home furnishings that ensure striking patterns, bright colours, and high-quality finishes at reasonable prices. Here, one can find an exclusive line-up of products — curtains, dining, bedding, and a variety of home decor options like handwoven baskets, terracotta, window mirrors, fibre lighting including bamboo and banana fibre, candle holders, and a brand new collection of scented candles. Curtains are one of the best sellers of the brand and the brand is loved for its wide array of prints and colours coming in curtains, which can be tailored as per the customer’s needs. “We do customisation in terms of curtain length, dimension, and header style. Customers can pick from solid colours and can tailor their choice of length and select different header styles like eyelet, pleated, back tab, button tab, etc. We offer all these services online, through our website as well,” shared Abhinayah.

The Yellow Dwelling is more than a brand that focuses on profit, the team ensures responsible sourcing of materials as well as eco-friendly and ethical manufacturing practices. “Our core was to bring out this in natural fibres, and we use products that are made from 100% natural materials like cotton. In addition, the colours we use for printing also meet the highest safety standards, ensuring that they are absolutely safe on skin. We want to keep aesthetic natural products available to consumers,” added Abhinayah on how The Yellow Dwelling excels as a credible brand that has been transparent about its responsible sourcing and usage of materials in manufacturing. Completing over five years, the brand has five retail stores, two of them in Bengaluru, where it started, and the third outlet is in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, followed by two others in Gurgaon and Pune.

