Wedding shenanigans: Hyderabad designer talks about colour trends of season

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Weddings are the most specific times to think about the outfits that one would choose, be it guests or the bride and the groom. Everyone just thinks about the colours and how they want their outfit to be perfect and according to the latest trend. We got to see muted shades to pastels on brides and also the grooms. It’s time to think beyond these colours and see how this year would be different. CE speaks to designers and stylists who explain to us the colour in vogue for the wedding season this year.

Designer Ankitha Verrapalli, the founder of the label Amsa talking about the colour trends this season and how one should choose the right outfit, says, “There is a colour called magenta morge that is trending this year and I guess pastels will be the evergreen trend this year too. Darker shades like pink, purple and maroon will take over the outfits this year and people will be choosing more of these shades. Also, when it comes to guests, they should always use shades that do not overpower the bride or the groom. Opt for colours like gold and silver which will look great for the occasion and also at the same time give you a classy look.”

According to Archana Puneeth designer, Archana & Puneeth, Indian weddings are all about vibrancy. “This is the season of pink, our very own rani pink which is the pantone colour of 2023, the viva magenta and apricot crush. Indian weddings are all about vibrancy, love, happiness and shenanigans and what better palette of peaches and pinks which are my personal favourite too. You can juxtapose the pinks with olive and sage green. You can also tone it a little by adding mint green, pastel yellow or icy blues.

Stay classic with ivory hues and rani pink. This pairing would make you look wow,” she shares. Sanjay David, stylist and celebrity makeup artist who has been busy styling the brides for the season, adding about the trending colours says, “Emerald green is a staple wedding colour for all the seasons. You cannot go wrong choosing it."

These days brides are pairing green with a variety of colour palettes. Blush pink, light blue or silver are great colour combinations to consider pairing with emerald green. Lavender is back again as a trendy wedding colour this year. Earthy tones are in this year like terracotta oranges, to earthy greens and tans. They have a hint of brown so think of colours of the earth combined with a little brown to curate the perfect look. Dusty blue is a colour that cannot go wrong and its the colour that brides have been choosing nowadays.”

