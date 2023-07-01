Brews & Blends opens second store in Hyderabad; high-quality handcrafted beverages and more

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Brews & Blends opened its second café in Hyderabad at Whitefields, Kondapur. Established in 2017, Brews & Blends is known for high-quality handcrafted beverages, their first outlet was at T-Hub. The newly opened café offers an unparalleled experience that combines exceptional coffee blends, exotic teas and wellness teas with an elaborate menu of paired dishes to accentuate the guest’s experience. The chic café offers pleasing interiors to elevate the experience of the guests.

The café is adorned with ‘The Stage’ to host live performances, stand-up shows, office get-togethers, parties and casual meetings. Speaking about the café, Vidyalatha Vallabhaneni, founder, says, “Encouraged by the wonderful response to our experience centre at T-Hub we are delighted to launch the second café. This café will have our own elaborate range of brews for tea and coffee and a wider choice in the menu to accentuate your tastebuds. It will be our constant endeavour to meet the expectations of the guest with pure espresso enjoyment. We are introducing Hyderabad to a cafe which will offer unmatched service and product offerings all at the same place.”

Our journey into the world of brews and blends started with Watermelon Feta Salad, Fish Fingers and Prawn Pasta along with Sunrise Coffee and Sunset Coffee. The salad was refreshing as expected with the sweetness of the watermelon cutting the saltiness of the feta cheese. What was more interesting to our palate were the drinks — a unique concoction of Golisoda and cold brewed coffee.

For Sunrise Coffee it was a mix of Pineapple flavoured Golisoda and cold brewed coffee, whereas for Sunset Coffee, it was Orange flavoured Golisoda and cold brewed coffee. The hues of the drinks synced aptly with their names.

Next we focused on an array of pizzas — Margarita with Buratta pizza, Baked Pear Goats Cheese pizza and Thai pizza with chicken and lemongrass. These lip-smacking pizzas were nicely paired with Italian hot chocolate with marshmallow, Hibiscus tea and Twilight coffee made with cold coffee brew, coconut water, peach and blue curaçao.

We bid the multisensory dining experience adios with desserts Poached Pears with Vanilla Ice-cream and Coffee Tiramisu. The pear was perfect in texture — Al Dante as it was poached in red wine and berry compote leaving a sweet and tangy aftertaste.

“We are constantly looking to provide the best teas and coffee along with the best continental food options to create excitement for our guests and patrons. We are planning to open two more cafes in the next one year,” concludes Naga Shankar, co-founder, Brews & Blends.

HYDERABAD: Brews & Blends opened its second café in Hyderabad at Whitefields, Kondapur. Established in 2017, Brews & Blends is known for high-quality handcrafted beverages, their first outlet was at T-Hub. The newly opened café offers an unparalleled experience that combines exceptional coffee blends, exotic teas and wellness teas with an elaborate menu of paired dishes to accentuate the guest’s experience. The chic café offers pleasing interiors to elevate the experience of the guests. The café is adorned with ‘The Stage’ to host live performances, stand-up shows, office get-togethers, parties and casual meetings. Speaking about the café, Vidyalatha Vallabhaneni, founder, says, “Encouraged by the wonderful response to our experience centre at T-Hub we are delighted to launch the second café. This café will have our own elaborate range of brews for tea and coffee and a wider choice in the menu to accentuate your tastebuds. It will be our constant endeavour to meet the expectations of the guest with pure espresso enjoyment. We are introducing Hyderabad to a cafe which will offer unmatched service and product offerings all at the same place.” Our journey into the world of brews and blends started with Watermelon Feta Salad, Fish Fingers and Prawn Pasta along with Sunrise Coffee and Sunset Coffee. The salad was refreshing as expected with the sweetness of the watermelon cutting the saltiness of the feta cheese. What was more interesting to our palate were the drinks — a unique concoction of Golisoda and cold brewed coffee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For Sunrise Coffee it was a mix of Pineapple flavoured Golisoda and cold brewed coffee, whereas for Sunset Coffee, it was Orange flavoured Golisoda and cold brewed coffee. The hues of the drinks synced aptly with their names. Next we focused on an array of pizzas — Margarita with Buratta pizza, Baked Pear Goats Cheese pizza and Thai pizza with chicken and lemongrass. These lip-smacking pizzas were nicely paired with Italian hot chocolate with marshmallow, Hibiscus tea and Twilight coffee made with cold coffee brew, coconut water, peach and blue curaçao. We bid the multisensory dining experience adios with desserts Poached Pears with Vanilla Ice-cream and Coffee Tiramisu. The pear was perfect in texture — Al Dante as it was poached in red wine and berry compote leaving a sweet and tangy aftertaste. “We are constantly looking to provide the best teas and coffee along with the best continental food options to create excitement for our guests and patrons. We are planning to open two more cafes in the next one year,” concludes Naga Shankar, co-founder, Brews & Blends.