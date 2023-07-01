Hyderabad boy electrocuted in school premises, parents file case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fortnight after an eleventh-standard student from a CBSE school on Road No 7 in Jubilee Hills sustained severe injuries when he was electrocuted in his school premises, the parents allege negligence of the school management and deplored its lack of interest in saving the boy who is struggling for life in a hospital.

The victim has already undergone two surgeries. Sources revealed that the incident occurred on the day of the school’s reopening.

At that time, some construction work was going on in the school premises. Hasan during the lunch break, on the fateful day, stepped out of the classroom and was playing when he inadvertently came in contact with a high-voltage 1400-volt transformer as it was unfenced. There were no warning signposts anywhere near the transformer.

He was moved to the hospital and when his parents were informed about the incident, they became furious and filed a case against the management in Banjara Hills police station.

The boy’s father stated that his son was not taken care of even after suffering injuries due to electrocution. He said that on the day of the electrocution, it was a painter who noticed the boy lying unconscious after half an hour. He was then taken to a nearby hospital in a school bus.

It is alleged that the school management which initially promised financial assistance for the surgery later backed out. The boy suffered major injuries and even after two surgeries, Hasan is still not out of danger.

