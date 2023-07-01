Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad boy electrocuted in school premises, parents file case

He was moved to the hospital and when his parents were informed about the incident, they became furious and filed a case against the management in Banjara Hills police station.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A fortnight after an eleventh-standard student from a CBSE school on Road No 7 in Jubilee Hills sustained severe injuries when he was electrocuted in his school premises, the parents allege negligence of the school management and deplored its lack of interest in saving the boy who is struggling for life in a hospital.

The victim has already undergone two surgeries. Sources revealed that the incident occurred on the day of the school’s reopening. 

At that time, some construction work was going on in the school premises. Hasan during the lunch break, on the fateful day, stepped out of the classroom and was playing when he inadvertently came in contact with a high-voltage 1400-volt transformer as it was unfenced. There were no warning signposts anywhere near the transformer.

He was moved to the hospital and when his parents were informed about the incident, they became furious and filed a case against the management in Banjara Hills police station.

The boy’s father stated that his son was not taken care of even after suffering injuries due to electrocution. He said that on the day of the electrocution, it was a painter who noticed the boy lying unconscious after half an hour. He was then taken to a nearby hospital in a school bus.

It is alleged that the school management which initially promised financial assistance for the surgery later backed out. The boy suffered major injuries and even after two surgeries, Hasan is still not out of danger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boy electrocuted
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp