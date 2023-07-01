Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Water Supply and SB inches closer to achieving 100% sewage treatment in city

It will cover important areas such as ISB, the Financial District, Wipro, Microsoft, Vattinagulapally, Taj Nagar, Journalist Colony, Gowlidoddi, and other locations.

Published: 01st July 2023

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first of the 31 proposed Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) is scheduled to commence operations at Kokapet on Saturday. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is undertaking the construction of these 31 new STPs, which have a total capacity of 1,259.50 MLD. The 31 STPs are estimated to cost Rs 3,866 crore.

The objective is to achieve 100% treatment of the sewage generated daily within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The Kokapet STP, with a capacity of 15 MLD, is part of package-II of the STP project and has been built at a cost of Rs 66.16 crore. It will cover important areas such as ISB, the Financial District, Wipro, Microsoft, Vattinagulapally, Taj Nagar, Journalist Colony, Gowlidoddi, and other locations.

Upon the completion of all 31 STPs, Hyderabad will be at the forefront among metropolitan cities in the country in terms of sewage treatment. Currently, the sewage generation within GHMC limits is 1,650 MLD, while the existing STPs have a capacity of 772 MLD. 

Once all 31 STPs within the city and its outskirts are completed, Hyderabad will be the only city in the country to have 100% sewerage treatment facility. The progress of the STP works is on track, with several of them expected to be completed by the end of this year. 

The STPs are being set up in three phases. Phase-1 encompasses eight STPs with a capacity of 402.5 MLD, costing Rs 1,230.21 crore. It will cover north of the Musi river (Uppal, Kapra, Malkajgiri, and Alwal circles). Phase-II includes six STPs with a capacity of 480.5 MLD, costing Rs 1,355.13 crore, covering the southern region of the Musi river, including Rajendranagar and L B Nagar circles. The remaining 17 STPs are part of Phase-III, with a capacity of 376.5 MLD and estimated to cost Rs 1,280.87 crore, covering the Hussainsagar catchment areas, Quthbullapur, and Serilingampally circles.

