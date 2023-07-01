Home Cities Hyderabad

More than 5,700 post offices modernised in Telangana state, says Kishan Reddy

He said that presently 17,000 personnel in the Postal department are serving the people.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture addresses the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that since 2014, around 5,796 post offices were modernised with a total cost of `7,489 crore across the State. 

The Union minister released the new postcards and postal covers printed with pictures of the 5th century Buddhist site Bavapur Kurru located in Nirmal district during an event organised at Dak Sadan in Abids.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that these modern post offices have been offering various citizen services, fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see the post offices as ‘One Stop Solution Centres.’

He said that between 2017 and 2021, a total of 486 new post offices were opened in Telangana, out of which eight were in areas previously affected by Naxalism. 

He said that presently 17,000 personnel in the Postal department are serving the people. “Around 16 post offices are offering passport services, 266 offices offering Aadhaar card services and 3,571 offering consumer services,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp