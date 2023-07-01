More than 5,700 post offices modernised in Telangana state, says Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that since 2014, around 5,796 post offices were modernised with a total cost of `7,489 crore across the State.

The Union minister released the new postcards and postal covers printed with pictures of the 5th century Buddhist site Bavapur Kurru located in Nirmal district during an event organised at Dak Sadan in Abids.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that these modern post offices have been offering various citizen services, fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see the post offices as ‘One Stop Solution Centres.’

He said that between 2017 and 2021, a total of 486 new post offices were opened in Telangana, out of which eight were in areas previously affected by Naxalism.

He said that presently 17,000 personnel in the Postal department are serving the people. “Around 16 post offices are offering passport services, 266 offices offering Aadhaar card services and 3,571 offering consumer services,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that since 2014, around 5,796 post offices were modernised with a total cost of `7,489 crore across the State. The Union minister released the new postcards and postal covers printed with pictures of the 5th century Buddhist site Bavapur Kurru located in Nirmal district during an event organised at Dak Sadan in Abids. Speaking on the occasion, he said that these modern post offices have been offering various citizen services, fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see the post offices as ‘One Stop Solution Centres.’ He said that between 2017 and 2021, a total of 486 new post offices were opened in Telangana, out of which eight were in areas previously affected by Naxalism. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that presently 17,000 personnel in the Postal department are serving the people. “Around 16 post offices are offering passport services, 266 offices offering Aadhaar card services and 3,571 offering consumer services,” he said.