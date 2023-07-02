13th-century Telugu inscription deciphered to be a gift deed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A stone inscription on a plaque written in 13th-century Telugu script which was found inside the Hanuman temple at Tirumalagiri on the Sagar Road has been identified to be a record of the gift of land to the famous Somanathadev of Peruru.

The inscription, which was identified by Venepalli Panduranga Rao, was deciphered by Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam convener S Haragopal on Saturday.

The sun, moon and Shiva lingam were found carved on a broad granite slab under which is the Bhudana Shasana (an order issued for the gift of land).

“Swastishri Peruri So Manatha Devara Na..pali(a)vuruna..ni Dattina Kha (Gum) Dratula Kha................5 The....”, the inscription says.

Haragopal deciphered this to say: “Two ‘Khas of land was donated to the deity. Kha means ‘Khanduka,’ which is the land of paddy, and that these lands where grains used to be grown, were donated separately”. As a part of the stone slab has sunk into the ground, he couldn’t read the complete inscription.

