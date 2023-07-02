Home Cities Hyderabad

13th-century Telugu inscription deciphered to be a gift deed

The inscription, which was identified by Venepalli Panduranga Rao, was deciphered by Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam convener S Haragopal on Saturday.

Published: 02nd July 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

The stone inscription was found inside a Hanuman temple at Tirumalagiri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A stone inscription on a plaque written in 13th-century Telugu script which was found inside the Hanuman temple at Tirumalagiri on the Sagar Road has been identified to be a record of the gift of land to the famous Somanathadev of Peruru.

The inscription, which was identified by Venepalli Panduranga Rao, was deciphered by Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam convener S Haragopal on Saturday.

The sun, moon and Shiva lingam were found carved on a broad granite slab under which is the Bhudana Shasana (an order issued for the gift of land).

“Swastishri Peruri So Manatha Devara Na..pali(a)vuruna..ni Dattina Kha (Gum) Dratula Kha................5 The....”, the inscription says.

Haragopal deciphered this to say: “Two ‘Khas of land was donated to the deity. Kha means ‘Khanduka,’ which is the land of paddy, and that these lands where grains used to be grown, were donated separately”. As a part of the stone slab has sunk into the ground, he couldn’t read the complete inscription.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp