Fire breaks out in hotel near Secunderabad railway station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire reportedly broke out in a hotel located near the Secunderabad Railway Station in the wee hours of Sunday. Due to the prompt response by authorities, there were no casualties or significant property damage, said Gopalapuram police. The fire originated in the kitchen of Durga Delux Mess, a restaurant that serves daily meals near Secunderabad Railway Station. According to reports, one of the chefs accidentally spilt oil while cooking, resulting in a small fire but it produced thick smoke that spread beyond the kitchen. The management led the safe evacuation of employees and customers, while adjacent lodge inmates were also asked to vacate.The restaurant staff worked to extinguish the flames. Additionally, authorities were informed, and police and fire officials arrived at the scene to provide assistance.