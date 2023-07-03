No end to traffic jams in Madhapur & Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The bustling streets of Madhapur and Jubilee Hills have long been synonymous with traffic congestion, but the situation seems to be getting worse with each passing day. The area from Jubilee Hills check post to Cyber Towers is now a hub of posh eateries, fancy garment stores, lavish restaurants and elite pubs, which exacerbates the traffic woes, especially during weekends.

The lack of adequate parking facilities in these establishments has become a significant concern, leading to vehicles spilling onto the roads and causing tight jams. While some establishments have invested in cellar parking, a majority of them seem to encourage their customers to park on the streets, further adding to the commuters’ distress in this stretch from Banjara Hills Road No. 3 to Cyber Towers.

Rahul Hegde, Hyderabad Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP), said, “We have been urging establishment owners to provide ample parking space for their customers and visitors. When they fail to comply with these guidelines, we step in and take necessary action. Levying fines on these establishments is one way to ensure they take parking management seriously.”

Roads occupied by vehicles

Most of the establishments facing charges are located in the posh areas of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Film Nagar, he added. The issue has sparked complaints from both daily commuters and local residents. Several roads in these upscale neighbourhoods are now completely occupied by customers’ vehicles, obstructing access to the houses and causing inconvenience to the residents, the DCP pointed out.

Hegde also shed light on the different types of patrons frequenting such establishments. “We understand that some customers prefer to leisurely spend time in luxury, while others complete their tasks swiftly and leave. However, irrespective of their intent, when vehicles are parked outside these buildings, it leads to traffic jams and disrupts smooth traffic flow,” he explained.

One striking example of this chaotic situation is Veda Ark on Road No. 36, adjacent to the Sresshta Aura building, which houses several popular eateries, two pubs and office spaces. Although the premises have parking facilities, the sheer number of customers flocking to these establishments, especially on weekends, creates a nightmare for traffic management.

Similar challenges are faced by a pub near Peddamma Thalli, where the traffic bottleneck is amplified due to limited parking space.Another point of concern is a liquor store, Tonique, situated on Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, where a constant influx of customers causes massive traffic snarls, making it difficult for vehicles to move freely near the traffic signal and a bus stop.

HYDERABAD: The bustling streets of Madhapur and Jubilee Hills have long been synonymous with traffic congestion, but the situation seems to be getting worse with each passing day. The area from Jubilee Hills check post to Cyber Towers is now a hub of posh eateries, fancy garment stores, lavish restaurants and elite pubs, which exacerbates the traffic woes, especially during weekends. The lack of adequate parking facilities in these establishments has become a significant concern, leading to vehicles spilling onto the roads and causing tight jams. While some establishments have invested in cellar parking, a majority of them seem to encourage their customers to park on the streets, further adding to the commuters’ distress in this stretch from Banjara Hills Road No. 3 to Cyber Towers. Rahul Hegde, Hyderabad Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP), said, “We have been urging establishment owners to provide ample parking space for their customers and visitors. When they fail to comply with these guidelines, we step in and take necessary action. Levying fines on these establishments is one way to ensure they take parking management seriously.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Roads occupied by vehicles Most of the establishments facing charges are located in the posh areas of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and Film Nagar, he added. The issue has sparked complaints from both daily commuters and local residents. Several roads in these upscale neighbourhoods are now completely occupied by customers’ vehicles, obstructing access to the houses and causing inconvenience to the residents, the DCP pointed out. Hegde also shed light on the different types of patrons frequenting such establishments. “We understand that some customers prefer to leisurely spend time in luxury, while others complete their tasks swiftly and leave. However, irrespective of their intent, when vehicles are parked outside these buildings, it leads to traffic jams and disrupts smooth traffic flow,” he explained. One striking example of this chaotic situation is Veda Ark on Road No. 36, adjacent to the Sresshta Aura building, which houses several popular eateries, two pubs and office spaces. Although the premises have parking facilities, the sheer number of customers flocking to these establishments, especially on weekends, creates a nightmare for traffic management. Similar challenges are faced by a pub near Peddamma Thalli, where the traffic bottleneck is amplified due to limited parking space.Another point of concern is a liquor store, Tonique, situated on Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, where a constant influx of customers causes massive traffic snarls, making it difficult for vehicles to move freely near the traffic signal and a bus stop.