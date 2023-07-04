Home Cities Hyderabad

165-ft Ashoka pillar at Buddhavanam soon: Tourism Secretary

One of the significant proposals for the Buddhavanam project is the establishment of a PG centre under the Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda distruct.

Published: 04th July 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Maya Joshi

Dr Maya Joshi from the Lady Sriram College, New Delhi, delivers a talk at the programme organised by the TSTDC  at Buddhavanam in Nalgonda district on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Buddhist Heritage Park at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, is undergoing exciting developments to enhance the tourism circuit in the area. The authorities have planned several new attractions, including a 165-foot-long Ashoka pillar, a cave-themed park that depicts the 2,500-year history of Buddhism, a viewpoint overlooking the Krishna River and its surroundings, and three helipads to facilitate VIP visits.

One of the significant proposals for the Buddhavanam project is the establishment of a PG centre under the Mahatma Gandhi University in the Nalgonda district. It will offer programmes like English Literature, History and Tourism, Buddhism, and Pali. The idea was put forth by Buddhavanam special officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah and received support from Ch Gopal Reddy, the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university.

During the Ashadha Purnima- Dharma Chakra Day celebrations organised by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), Principal Secretary (Tourism) Sandeep Kumar Sultania expressed the government’s commitment to further developing the Buddhavanam project with innovative ideas. “We are planning to add many monasteries from different parts of the world like Bhutan, Indonesia, Bali and Mongolia, among others,” he added. 

Additionally, the authorities announced the construction of a “Bouddha Vihara” at Buddhavanam, designed to replicate the architectural style of the ancient period. This will be complemented by the availability of Satvik food and tapestries, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the ambience of the period.

Buddha’s writing influenced Dr Ambedkar, says expert

During the event, various scholars and experts delivered insightful talks on Buddhism’s teachings and its influence on different languages. Dr Maya Joshi from Lady Sriram College, New Delhi, shared how Buddha’s writings inspired Dr BR Ambedkar, and Professor C Upendar Rao from JNU spoke about the significance of Pali and its impact on Indian languages, including Telugu.

