Going beyond motherhood   

INSPIRE Awards hosted a pre-launch event to celebrate motherhood and inspire women to go beyond their families and children

Published: 04th July 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

mother

Image used for representational purpose.

By Akshara Kappagantu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mothers, they are the unsung heroes. They are always behind the scenes for their children and family. Despite playing a huge role in their success, it is not every day that they are celebrated and it is not every day that their story is heard. Keeping that in mind, INSPIRE came up with the initiative of the ‘Beyond Motherhood Awards’, dedicated exclusively to mothers.

A pre-launch event was held at Hummus House, Banjara Hills on June 27, 2023. The event was hosted in partnership with Oye Hyderabad, and was attended by several women who are all mothers but along with that are dancers, entrepreneurs, RJs, influencers, etc. Prerna, who is the co-founder of INSPIRE, was also at the event. 

The event kicked off with Prerna talking about the idea behind the awards and the aim behind INSPIRE She also spoke about Prashanti Cancer Care, an NGO which helps cancer patients.

Prerna, who is also a famous blogger, while speaking about the thought behind INSPIRE said, “I have a blog called ‘Maa of all blogs’ and for me, it has always been beyond motherhood.

I always believe that as much as I am always there for my children, I have to be there for myself as well and do what I want. The thought behind INSPIRE is to inspire all mothers to look beyond motherhood and do what they love the most.”

Following the inspiring speech by Prerna, the women at the event interacted with each other and shared their stories and experiences. 

Namrata Sadhwani, content creator said, “ I am also a past winner and I know it had done so much for my self-esteem. I know I am a mother but I am so much more than that.

The next year I partnered with them as a host and this year I am proud that Oye Hyderabad has bought INSPIRE to Hyderabad and we hope more women nominate themselves for the event.”The event culminated with everyone taking pictures and having delicious lunch.

