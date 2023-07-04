Ivory Coast national held for duping people promising to double money in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An Ivory Coast national was arrested on Monday on charges of cheating people on the pretext of doubling their Indian currency. The accused, identified as Zon Guey Rostand, was arrested by the LB Nagar police and Special Operations Team (SOT) following an investigation into the fraudulent activities.

The accused employs a deceptive technique where he conceals a currency note in his hand while picking another note and performs tricks. He then presents both notes to the victim, claiming that he has doubled the money. According to LB Nagar Zone DCP B Sai Sri, the accused came to India in 2021 on a business visa but continued to stay even after the visa expired. Rostand then devised a plan to cheat businessmen and realtors by promising to multiply their original Indian currency notes. He first approached a businessman from LB Nagar and explained his idea, enticing him with the trick.

Subsequently, the complainant handed over a significant amount of money to Rostand. The accused collected bundles of genuine notes and placed them in a plastic can filled with flour. He also had bundles of duplicate Indian currency notes wrapped in covers. Rostand would exchange genuine notes with the ones in the can. He would then caution the victim not to open the can for five hours before leaving the scene.

HYDERABAD: An Ivory Coast national was arrested on Monday on charges of cheating people on the pretext of doubling their Indian currency. The accused, identified as Zon Guey Rostand, was arrested by the LB Nagar police and Special Operations Team (SOT) following an investigation into the fraudulent activities. The accused employs a deceptive technique where he conceals a currency note in his hand while picking another note and performs tricks. He then presents both notes to the victim, claiming that he has doubled the money. According to LB Nagar Zone DCP B Sai Sri, the accused came to India in 2021 on a business visa but continued to stay even after the visa expired. Rostand then devised a plan to cheat businessmen and realtors by promising to multiply their original Indian currency notes. He first approached a businessman from LB Nagar and explained his idea, enticing him with the trick. Subsequently, the complainant handed over a significant amount of money to Rostand. The accused collected bundles of genuine notes and placed them in a plastic can filled with flour. He also had bundles of duplicate Indian currency notes wrapped in covers. Rostand would exchange genuine notes with the ones in the can. He would then caution the victim not to open the can for five hours before leaving the scene.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });