Marketing using social media

Akshara Kappagantu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Social Media Day, Hyderabad brought together two different worlds: marketing and social media, at an event held at Innovini Centre for Excellence, Jubilee Hills.

The event was coordinated by Chakri from iDoneSEO and the proceedings was hosted by Trinath. The attendees were from various backgrounds and professions. There were marketing officials, content creators, bloggers and also a number of students.

The ice-breaking session was handled by Mayuri Tanna, an event manager. During the session, three fun-filled games were played to help increase familiarity among people. The first game was ‘Speed Networking’ where everyone was given 10 minutes in all where they had to gather basic details about other people in the room. The other two games were also centred around getting to know people and building networks.

The session had three keynote speakers - Ravi Teja Sidda, Heeren Tanna and Kiran Varanasi. They spoke on various topics connecting both the dimensions of marketing and social media.

The first keynote speaker Ravi Teja Sidda, a marketing professional with almost nine years of experience in the field, spoke on the topic ‘LinkedIn for B2B Lead Generation: Strategies and Best Practices’. He threw light on the various measures one could take to make his LinkedIn profile. He also informed the audience about the new updates for LinkedIn. A question and answer round followed.

He said, “LinkedIn is a great platform to promote your content. With the recent updates, it is more flexible.”

The second keynote speaker was Heeren Tanna, a digital marketing consultant, trainer and speaker. His topic was ‘ChatGPT for Social Media and Personal Branding’. He gave an extremely insightful talk on how useful AI can prove to be if used in the right way. He also very patiently answered everyone’s questions.

He said, “If you optimise your branding profile, there is a higher chance of you getting calls for jobs. AI can help you a lot in that case.”

The last keynote speaker for the day was Kiran Varanasi, a specialist in data-driven marketing strategies. He spoke on the topic ‘Twitter for Brand Awareness’. He mentioned how Twitter is useful and helpful for people in the marketing industry and how they can use it to the optimum level. He also spoke on the do’s and don’ts while using Twitter.

He said, “Hashtags are very important on Twitter. If you use them correctly they can help you a lot.” After the sessions of the speakers, there was a panel discussion on ‘The Impact of AI on content creators.’

The panel included Enoch Pakanati, founder and CEO of marketing company The Smarketers, Subhash Desai, an experienced professional in marketing and content and Ravi Kiran Koganti, digital content creator and digital strategist. The panel discussion was very ably moderated by Gowardhan Doddi, a mechanical engineer-turned-digital marketer.

The discussion covered various aspects of how AI is beginning to impact content creators. Topics like the pros and cons of AI, the future of content creators and the difference between AI-created content and human-created content were covered in the discussion. The session concluded with a cake cutting and the floor was left open for networking.

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Social Media Day, Hyderabad brought together two different worlds: marketing and social media, at an event held at Innovini Centre for Excellence, Jubilee Hills. The event was coordinated by Chakri from iDoneSEO and the proceedings was hosted by Trinath. The attendees were from various backgrounds and professions. There were marketing officials, content creators, bloggers and also a number of students. The ice-breaking session was handled by Mayuri Tanna, an event manager. During the session, three fun-filled games were played to help increase familiarity among people. The first game was ‘Speed Networking’ where everyone was given 10 minutes in all where they had to gather basic details about other people in the room. The other two games were also centred around getting to know people and building networks. The session had three keynote speakers - Ravi Teja Sidda, Heeren Tanna and Kiran Varanasi. They spoke on various topics connecting both the dimensions of marketing and social media.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The first keynote speaker Ravi Teja Sidda, a marketing professional with almost nine years of experience in the field, spoke on the topic ‘LinkedIn for B2B Lead Generation: Strategies and Best Practices’. He threw light on the various measures one could take to make his LinkedIn profile. He also informed the audience about the new updates for LinkedIn. A question and answer round followed. He said, “LinkedIn is a great platform to promote your content. With the recent updates, it is more flexible.” The second keynote speaker was Heeren Tanna, a digital marketing consultant, trainer and speaker. His topic was ‘ChatGPT for Social Media and Personal Branding’. He gave an extremely insightful talk on how useful AI can prove to be if used in the right way. He also very patiently answered everyone’s questions. He said, “If you optimise your branding profile, there is a higher chance of you getting calls for jobs. AI can help you a lot in that case.” The last keynote speaker for the day was Kiran Varanasi, a specialist in data-driven marketing strategies. He spoke on the topic ‘Twitter for Brand Awareness’. He mentioned how Twitter is useful and helpful for people in the marketing industry and how they can use it to the optimum level. He also spoke on the do’s and don’ts while using Twitter. He said, “Hashtags are very important on Twitter. If you use them correctly they can help you a lot.” After the sessions of the speakers, there was a panel discussion on ‘The Impact of AI on content creators.’ The panel included Enoch Pakanati, founder and CEO of marketing company The Smarketers, Subhash Desai, an experienced professional in marketing and content and Ravi Kiran Koganti, digital content creator and digital strategist. The panel discussion was very ably moderated by Gowardhan Doddi, a mechanical engineer-turned-digital marketer. The discussion covered various aspects of how AI is beginning to impact content creators. Topics like the pros and cons of AI, the future of content creators and the difference between AI-created content and human-created content were covered in the discussion. The session concluded with a cake cutting and the floor was left open for networking.