Home Cities Hyderabad

Marketing using social media

The other two games were also centred around getting to know people and building networks.

Published: 04th July 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Heeren Tanna

Heeren Tanna

By Akshara Kappagantu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Social Media Day, Hyderabad brought together two different worlds: marketing and social media, at an event held at Innovini Centre for Excellence, Jubilee Hills.
The event was coordinated by Chakri from iDoneSEO and the proceedings was hosted by Trinath. The attendees were from various backgrounds and professions. There were marketing officials, content creators, bloggers and also a number of students.

The ice-breaking session was handled by Mayuri Tanna, an event manager. During the session, three fun-filled games were played to help increase familiarity among people. The first game was ‘Speed Networking’ where everyone was given 10 minutes in all where they had to gather basic details about other people in the room. The other two games were also centred around getting to know people and building networks.

The session had three keynote speakers - Ravi Teja Sidda, Heeren Tanna and Kiran Varanasi. They spoke on various topics connecting both the dimensions of marketing and social media.

The first keynote speaker Ravi Teja Sidda, a marketing professional with almost nine years of experience in the field, spoke on the topic ‘LinkedIn for B2B Lead Generation: Strategies and Best Practices’. He threw light on the various measures one could take to make his LinkedIn profile. He also informed the audience about the new updates for LinkedIn. A question and answer round followed.

He said, “LinkedIn is a great platform to promote your content. With the recent updates, it is more flexible.” 

The second keynote speaker was Heeren Tanna, a digital marketing consultant, trainer and speaker. His topic was ‘ChatGPT for Social Media and Personal Branding’. He gave an extremely insightful talk on how useful AI can prove to be if used in the right way.  He also very patiently answered everyone’s questions. 

He said, “If you optimise your branding profile, there is a higher chance of you getting calls for jobs. AI can help you a lot in that case.”

The last keynote speaker for the day was Kiran Varanasi, a specialist in data-driven marketing strategies. He spoke on the topic ‘Twitter for Brand Awareness’. He mentioned how Twitter is useful and helpful for people in the marketing industry and how they can use it to the optimum level. He also spoke on the do’s and don’ts while using Twitter.

He said, “Hashtags are very important on Twitter. If you use them correctly they can help you  a lot.” After the sessions of the speakers, there was a panel discussion on ‘The Impact of AI on content creators.’

The panel included Enoch Pakanati, founder and CEO of marketing company The Smarketers, Subhash Desai, an experienced professional in marketing and content and Ravi Kiran Koganti, digital content creator and digital strategist. The panel discussion was very ably moderated by Gowardhan Doddi, a mechanical engineer-turned-digital marketer. 

The discussion covered various aspects of how AI is beginning to impact content creators. Topics like the pros and cons of AI, the future of content creators and the difference between AI-created content and human-created content were covered in the discussion. The session concluded with a cake cutting and the floor was left open for networking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heeren Tanna World Social Media Day
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp