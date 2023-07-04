Home Cities Hyderabad

MAUD department reshuffles civic body zonal commissioners ahead of polls

R Upender Reddy working as Joint Director in CDMA was transferred and posted as GHMC Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) relieving V Mamatha from the additional charge. 

Published: 04th July 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department have transferred some GHMC Zonal Commissioners (ZC) following instructions from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana.

Accordingly, ZC, Secunderabad, B Srinivas Reddy was transferred and posted as Serilingampally ZC in place of J Shankaraiah who has been posted as GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections). Earlier, S Pankaja was serving as Additional Commissioner (Elections).

N Ravi Kiran, Additional Director working as ZC, Khairatabad, has been transferred and posted as Secunderabad ZC. He will have full additional charge as Khairatabad ZC, until further orders.

T. Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner of Circle-20 was transferred and posted as ZC, Charminar in place of N Ashok Samrat, who is transferred and posted as Joint Director, CDMA, Hyderabad. 

 

N Sudhamsh, Deputy Commissioner, Circle-21, Chandanagar has been given full additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Circle-20, in addition to his regular posting as DMC, Circle-20, Chandanagar until further orders.

CEO’s instructions 
MAUD department has made the transferred following instructions from the CEO

