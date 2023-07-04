Home Cities Hyderabad

Spectacular sailing week sets sail in Hyderabad

Published: 04th July 2023 09:44 AM

By Shrimansi Kaushik
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Along the backdrop of the beautiful Hussain Sagar, citizens will be able to witness the National Level Sailing Championship, the competitive championship which over the years has become a big attraction for locals and tourists alike. 

Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and Vice President Laser Class Association of India will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony which will take place on Tuesday. Many senior army officers and government officials will grace the event. 

The championship is significant as it will be a ranking event, which means the performance of the sailors will be ranked, based on which, selections for the national team will be made. The races will begin from July 05 and continue till July 08. The closing ceremony and prize distribution will take place on July 09. 

Speaking to reporters, Major General Ajay Sharma, vice commodore, of the Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Sailing Association (EME SA) and deputy commandant and chief instructor at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME)  said that the event is important for both the parent organisations that run the games: Yachting Association of India (YAI) and Laser Class Association of India (LCAI). He said that this year, the quality of safety measures undertaken was enhanced as not only the sailors handling power boats were trained at a coaching camp held prior to the main event, but classes were also conducted for judges and measures.

“Sailing is the king of sports as it is you vs nature. Sailing is like meditation. No other sport is as challenging and competitive. An athlete can regulate his running and a car racer can control the speed of the car, but here, you cannot control the wind. It is a complete test of your patience, skill and training,” he said. Close to 100 sailors will participate in a total of 12 races.

The coming of monsoons has also brought in the annual Hyderabad Sailing Week, now in its 37th edition. The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will witness an exciting line-up of boat races for a week, beginning July 5

