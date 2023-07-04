Whizkid author in Hyderabad

Akshara Kappagantu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is said that literature has no age. This has been proved by nine-year-old Aanya Garg. Aanya is the author of an eight-book fantasy series, a bestseller on Amazon and in bookstores. To celebrate this immense success of the child, a press conference was organised at Chubby Cho, Road No 45, Jubilee Hills on June 28.

Born to Pooja and Rohit Garg, little Aanya has a very vivid imagination which clearly reflects in her writing. Being an ardent admirer of stories in general she never lets anything or anyone limit her creativity.

Her journey with stories began when she was a child and her parents read out stories to her. She could not only remember them but also retell them in a great manner. This pleasantly surprised her parents and then they slowly encouraged her to come up with her own creations. She soon started writing her own raw scripts which she then shared with her mother.

“I really like fairies in my stories. My current favourite series is Harry Potter and I really like the story,” said Aanya when asked about her books and likings.

Other than her love for writing, Aanya also harbours deep interests in painting and art. She has also won quite a few accolades for the same right since her childhood. She enjoys playing basketball, interacting, and having fun with her four-year-old brother.

Aanya’s mother, Pooja Garg, is one of the biggest pillars of support and also her biggest encouragement.

“I would like to give credit to her school as well where they have a policy of taking a book to school every day. Her father and I also used to take her to the library every week and we used to let her choose the books she wanted. This led to her reading a vast range of books,” said Pooja.

While talking about the fame and awards, Pooja explained, “We wanted to encourage her but at the same, we did not want her to get nervous with all the attention she was getting. I highlighted only the information which I felt she needed to know and she would understand.”

Aanya mentioned her favourite authors as J K Rowling, Roald Dahl, and Rosie Banks. She says she enjoys fantasy as a genre the most. “In the future, I want to write books on mystery and thriller as they really interest me,” concluded Aanya.

