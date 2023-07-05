Enchanting regatta kicks off

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The opening ceremony of Hyderabad Sailing Week was held on Tuesday. Brimming with energy, sailors were seen practising at Hussain Sagar and gearing up for the lakefront battle to begin on July 05. CE covers the beginning of the thrilling spectacle

The picturesque shores of Hussain Sagar Lake are abuzz with excitement as the 37th edition of the prestigious Sailing Week 2023 sets off, welcoming a fleet of skilled sailors from across the country. This exhilarating event, showcasing the ultimate fusion of nature’s raw power and human skill, promises to captivate both sailing enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike. As the sails billow and the boats surge forward, the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad can be seen pulsating with energy and anticipation.

After the curtain-raiser event on July 03, the opening ceremony of Sailing Week was conducted on Tuesday under the aegis of the EME Sailing Association (EMESA) and Laser Class Association of India (LCAI) at Secunderabad Sailing Club. The event was inaugurated by Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association and Vice President LCAI.

Hailing the ideal conditions that Hussain Sagar has for sailing, the weather and the winds, Lt Gen Sidana said that the event is not only a promotion of sailing as a sport but also the activities associated with sailing such as measurement, judging, capacity building, coaching, etc. “Sailing is a technical sport. Sailors might be competent enough to win the battle of water but they need to be aware of all the rules and regulations as well,” he said, adding that Hussain Sagar has allowed for the apt training and development of many national and international medal holders. He then flagged off close to 100 sailboats, declaring the championship open.

The Hyderabad Sailing Week is an annual regatta that offers a unique platform for seasoned sailors to demonstrate their expertise and compete against some of the finest talents in the country. The championship also acts as a trial event for the Asian Games. With the accreditation of the Yachting Association of India (YAI), the championship will monitor the rankings of the sailors and select the best for the Asian Games.

The races are slated to begin on July 05 and continue till July 08. Around 80 sailors will participate in a total of 12 races will take place, three races in three categories: ILCA 7 (Standard), ILCA 6 (Laser Radial) and ILCA 4 (Laser 4.7). If any races are unable to take place in these four days due to bad weather conditions, they will be held on July 09, reserved for that purpose.

On July 09, the prize distribution ceremony will take place with the Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presiding as chief guest.

The week-long event is actually a show-stopper for a slew of activities that are being carried out for the past month. Lt Gen Sidana briefed the officials and the dignitaries present at the ceremony about the coaching and training camps that the parent associations have been undertaking to strengthen the capacity and competency of the sailors.

“We organised sailing selection trials for EMESA, as we wanted to look at the new crop of people because we can’t just rest on our past flooring. We have to find new sailors who will take up competitive sailing and bring us national and international ranks. After that, we held a laser coaching camp. The leading luminaries were there to coach, answer queries, and mentor young sailors into the art of sailing. It was a sight to see the young boys and girls taking up coaching. We need to do a lot more in providing support and holding their hands. We also had a coaching camp for power boat handling under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India, where again, we had an overwhelming response from officials. We also had 23 ranks from the Telangana Disaster Relief and Fire Safety who imparted training on powerboat handling. This was followed by a National Judges’ Seminar and a National Measurers’ Clinic,” Lt Gen Sidana briefed the audience.

Among the jury members, we found Colonel Satish Kumar Kanwar, who is the chairman of the Protest Committee for the championship, guiding the sailors on the instructions and rules to follow for filing protests. “There are five people on the protest committee. We will be handling all the rule infringements, enforcing rules on water and observing people for rules breakage. Post-Corona, things are catching up. This club is very old and hosting events for the past 37 years.

As far as equipment, and manpower is concerned, the club is fully geared up to take care of all the unseen situations. For the seniors, this being a national ranking championship is a part of the excitement because it will determine their opportunities to go abroad and participate in international events. They are bubbling with energy and are ready to fight it out. Invariably in India, we see sailors going the extra mile to protect their turfs. We are expecting a lot of sailors to fight for their rights if some rules are broken,” he said.

“We saw four sailors representing us in the Olympics, which was a major jump for YAI. The competence of sailors is increasing and exposure to international events is enhanced with each passing day,” he added.

As of now, a total of 89 participants from different 11 clubs have been registered, out of which 11 are women and 17 are from Telangana. This year, the oldest participant is Murali Kanuri, aged 72 years. Some of the youngest participants were also seen brimming with energy and excitement. Ritika, an 18-year-old sailor from Bhopal, said she will be sailing ILCA 6. “Sometimes it gets very difficult but I am practising hard and aiming for gold,” said the confident sailor who has been in the sport since 2015. “All of us are geared up. Keeping our fingers crossed!” she concluded.

