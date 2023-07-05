Monsoon, not just the blues…

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pregnancy is a special time when a woman’s body undergoes numerous physical and hormonal changes to support the growth and development of a baby. Taking extra care during pregnancy is crucial to ensure the health and well-being of both the mother and the baby.

During the monsoon season, pregnant women need to be a bit more careful due to the unique challenges and risks associated with this time of year. One of the challenges includes Increased risk of infections, The monsoon season often brings about an increase in humidity and stagnant water, creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes, bacteria, and other microorganisms. Pregnant women are more susceptible to infections, and certain infections like dengue, malaria, and waterborne illnesses can pose risks to both the mother and the developing baby.

Apart from that, the risk of water-borne diseases is also there. Contaminated water is a common issue during the monsoon season. Pregnant women need to be cautious about consuming safe drinking water and avoiding exposure to water that may be contaminated with bacteria or parasites. Waterborne diseases like typhoid, cholera, and hepatitis can have severe consequences for the health of both the mother and the baby.

“Sanitation of the surroundings is also important. Use a strong disinfectant to clean the house. Dust the house, wash and replace your beddings and clean the toilets regularly as there could be germs anywhere. Keep mosquitoes away. Stay well covered, using nets over your beds can help, can use mosquito repellents. Stagnant pools of water in and around your house must be taken care of as they are breeding sites for mosquitoes,” advises Dr Swathi Gogineni, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

Therefore, mood swings are not the only problem a pregnant woman can face during monsoon. Dr Padmavathi Kapila, Chief Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Renova Hospitals, Langar House, shared some tips for pregnant women to keep themselves safe during the rains. She said that taking care of one’s food intake is very important.

“Being a pregnant woman following some monsoon care tips can make you safe, enjoy the weather and rains with a little one inside you. Stick to a well-balanced diet, high in protein which boosts immunity. Consume warm foods and hot healthy soups and stick to freshly prepared food items. Fluid intake should be precise to prevent dehydration, add juices and fruits like kiwi, orange, sweet lime, and coconut water to boost immunity. Avoid juices from street shops and street food,” she says.

Dr Kapila also added that during monsoon, the hygiene of a pregnant woman also matters. Women should take a bath twice daily to fight against germs and bacteria, she said. “Sanitise surroundings, and pest control to prevent infection from cockroaches, mites, and mosquitoes.”

Another important factor to care for during monsoon is the water on surfaces. “Beware of slippery surfaces. Any slip or fall could turn harmful to you and your baby. Wear comfortable footwear. Avoid using heels and walk slowly,” reminded Dr Gogineni. “Choose your dressing according to the weather. Wear clothing that is comfortable and loose, which keeps the skin dry and allows you to breathe better as you can sweat more than you do in summer. Increased humidity can also lead to skin rashes. Cotton clothes are preferable. Avoid synthetics as they do not absorb sweat,” concluded Dr Gogineni.

