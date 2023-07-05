Soft hiking, embrace the healthiest trend   

Ojal Sengar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Social media trends can range from horrifying to life-changing, and one of the healthiest trends gaining popularity now is known as ‘soft hiking’. Coined by Emily Thornton and Lucy Hird from Yorkshire, soft hiking involves leisurely walking amidst nature at a pace that suits you, without the pressure of ticking off goals on a list. With the term now coined, soft hiking is here to stay.

According to fitness trainer Paulomi Tripathi, soft hiking is suitable for all age groups, regardless of their fitness levels. It is easily doable and accessible to everyone. Even a simple family picnic can turn into a soft hiking experience.

Paulomi Tripathi

By integrating nature into your exercise routine, you can significantly reduce stress levels. Unlike goal-oriented activities that can induce stress, soft hiking allows you to escape from your hectic routine, breathe fresh air, and enjoy a positive impact on your mental and emotional well-being. It keeps stress levels under control.

Soft hiking challenges the notion that hiking should always be rigorous and goal-oriented. Instead of pushing yourself to the limit on a tight, regulated schedule, it encourages you to walk at your own pace and fully immerse yourself in nature. Traditional hiking may demand a higher level of commitment and diligence, but soft hiking reminds us that not all hikes need to be physically exerting. It promotes taking breaks, appreciating your surroundings, and nourishing yourself when needed.

Amit Bhawani, a travel blogger and founder of TripRazer, emphasises that hiking is not as unattainable as people might think. Many confuse hiking with mountain climbing, rock climbing, and challenging terrains, but it’s all about walking on slightly natural paths and feeling better along the way. Bhawani encourages people to stop comparing themselves to professional hikers’ photos and view soft hiking as a simple weekend walk in a new destination. In a world dominated by screens, taking a break becomes essential, making soft hiking a perfect excuse to reconnect with nature.

Amit Bhawani

In addition to improving physical health, walking among nature has been proven to enhance sleep duration and quality. Mindful walking and other meditation practices help improve focus, concentration, and relaxation. For those interested in embracing this trend, Bhawani suggests starting by taking the first step and overcoming overthinking. Prepare a selection of nutritious fruits, carry ample water, and approach the endeavour with a positive mindset. There are several locations around Hyderabad, such as the Rachakonda Fort in the Bhongir district, which offers a clean environment, rocky views, and green patches. Another recommended location is the Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad, which boasts thick vegetation and is an excellent place to visit with kids.

In conclusion, soft hiking represents a refreshing approach to hiking that encourages individuals to walk at their own pace, savour their surroundings, and prioritise their well-being. It is a trend that fosters a harmonious connection with nature and promotes both physical and mental health. So, take a break, embark on a soft hiking adventure, and enjoy the beauty of the natural world.

